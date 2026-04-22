Capcom Hypes Up Its Final Confirmed Game of 2026

Capcom seems to be feeling very confident after having just released three incredible games, and it’s making sure fans stay tuned for one more big AAA release coming later in 2026.

Capcom still has onimusha: way of the sword coming this year

screenshot: capcom

2026 is the year of Capcom. Within the span of two months, the Japanese publisher put out three commercial and critical hits in Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and, most recently, an all-new sci-fi IP Pragmata, which just broke one million copies sold within its first two days. All three of these games landed above an 85 on Metacritic, with Resident Evil Requeim earning the highest score of any game so far this year: 89, tied with Pokemon Pokopia.

Videos by VICE

Just like how Capcom is dominating 2026, it also dominated the 2024 Game Awards a year and a half ago, where it surprised fans with two major dream announcements in the Okami sequel and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The latter specifically made a ton of waves, as it’s one of Capcom’s franchises that had its heyday in the early 2000s, but has since fallen into dormancy, with its most recent mainline game, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, having been released all the way back in 2006. Last year, to help drum up hype for Way of the Sword, Capcom released a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, helping newer fans catch up on the series.

Will Onimusha really be Capcom’s final 2026 game?

We're not done with 2026 yet. pic.twitter.com/qIgiWzPaux — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 20, 2026

On X, Capcom reminded fans that it’s “not done with 2026 yet.” The publisher posted a four-quadrant image of its four big 2026 games, with “out now” printed across Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and Pragmata. Onimusha: Way of the Sword‘s box reads “up next,” confidently implying that the game will be ready to go at some point before year’s end.

The post seems to indicate that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be Capcom’s final game of 2026. However, on the Resident Evil side of things, there are still rumors floating around about the yet-to-be-revealed Resident Evil Code Veronica remake landing this year. If the rumors are true, it would be Capcom’s fifth major game release of 2026. With that said, the Code Veronica remake seems unlikely to be coming out before the end of 2026. Looking at previous years, Capcom has never put out a mainline Resident Evil and a remake in the same calendar year, and although it has been a while since the most recent RE remake, 2023’s Resident Evil 4, it doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards this year with two other big AAA games in the mix like Pragmata and Onimusha. If the Code Veronica remake somehow makes it out this year, 2026 could be talked about as Capcom’s best year ever; that’s already been the sentiment so far.

As for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, its initial 2026 release window seems to be sticking, it’s just a matter of when Capcom is planning on showing it off one last time with a release date. Summer Game Fest is right around the corner in early June and it’s easy to imagine Capcom showing face there with big Onimusha news. If it does, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see it stamp a late August or September release date, though fans will just have to wait and see.