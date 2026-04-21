Pragmata Crosses Major Milestone, Making It Capcom’s Third Big Hit of 2026

Third-person sci-fi action adventure game Pragmata is Capcom’s third major title of 2026, and it’s already crossed a big milestone mere days after release.

Pragmata Sold one million copies in two days

screenshot: Capcom

After six years of disappointing delays leading to Capcom fans questioning whether the game would ever see the light of day, gamers have finally been able to play Pragmata, as it just recently released last week on April 17. It follows Resident Evil Requiem and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection as Capcom’s third major game release of the year.

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Set on a futuristic Moon base, Pragmata is an all-new IP from Capcom that introduces some interesting gameplay twists. Players control protagonist Hugh Williams who uses an arsenal of sci-fi weapons to combat threats, though he’s joined by an android girl named Diana who perches herself on his back and gives players a vast array of hacking tools they can use to create openings for extra damage, crowd control, and other useful effects. This Hugh and Diana gameplay combo is quite a unique one in the realm of AAA games, and it’s garnered a lot of praise from players since the game’s been out.

Capcom is having an amazing 2026

screenshot: capcom

Pragmata has only been out for four days and Capcom already has some good news to share about its new sci-fi action game. In a new press release, Capcom announced that Pragmata has surpassed one million copies sold in its first two days. This isn’t new territory for the publisher, but considering Pragmata is a new IP that’s gone through somewhat of a development hell over the course of six years, it’s quite impressive to see the game doing so well out the gate.

Pragmata is just one of three new Capcom games that have been putting up some big numbers this year. As well as Pragmata is selling right now, Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline entry in Capcom’s iconic and long-running survival horror franchise, also sold gangbusters when it released in February. Requiem became the fastest-selling game in the 30-year history of Resident Evil, moving five million copies in its first five days, and crossing the six million mark as of mid-March. While a much smaller, niche spinoff title, Capcom also put out Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection last month as well, which sold solidly, though not as well as Requiem or Pragmata.

screenshot: Capcom

This isn’t just commercial success Capcom is enjoying right now, it’s critical, too. Both Pragmata and Monster Hunter Stories 3 sit at an 86 on Metacritic, while Resident Evil Requiem is currently tied with Pokemon Pokopia as the best-reviewed 2026 game so far, flexing a Metacritic score of 89. Even more impressive is that Requiem touts the second best Metacritic user score on the entire site with a 9.4, right behind last year’s Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Suffice it to say, Capcom might already have a couple of legitimate Game of the Year contenders on its hands, and we’re not even halfway through 2026 yet.

One would think releasing three critical and commercial successes in a single year would be enough for a game publisher like Capcom, but it has one more big AAA title up its sleeve for 2026 in Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Capcom’s Onimusha series has been dormant for some time, but Capcom is looking to bring it back to mainstream relevancy with an all-new installment. The game was first revealed at the 2024 Game Awards and has retained its vague 2026 release window. Considering the number of games Capcom has just released over the past two months, Onimusha is likely coming at some point in the second half of the year. It’s possible Capcom might even have more to share about Onimusha: Way of the Sword in June as part of Summer Game Fest. Whether it’ll become Capcom’s fourth major hit in 2026 will be interesting to see. For now, Capcom fans have three incredible games to enjoy.

Pragmata is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.