ChatGPT Is About to Become a Smut Factory

ChatGPT wasn’t able to write your horny fanfic without some clever and elaborate workarounds… until now. The AI app is loosening up a touch, so it can become the porn machine every adult ever wanted.

Apparently, OpenAI’s larger plan is to make its chatbot more “fun,” as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a recent tweet. Having solved all of OpenAI’s other problems that were poisoning the world and humanity, Sam Altman has moved on to making sure his machine can make porn, too.

They’re adding more personality to it, a customizable tone, and of course, the ability to generate explicit content—with some thorough age verification involved.

ChatGPT is Turning Itself Into A Porn Machine

Axios reports that OpenAI quietly tweaked its internal content rules (the Model Spec) nearly a year ago, lifting the ban on sexual content, except anything involving minors. But actual output stayed tame. Now, OpenAI is promising the real deal, finally allowing users to create all the customized raunchy smut they could ever want.

It has long been said that the porn industry is often an early adopter and early decider of technological trends that eventually become mainstream. Porn was a major deciding factor in the VHS/Betamax wars, and the porn industry saw the benefit of publishing its videos and images on the Internet long before most people had a connection.

It’s not unusual to see the porn industry veer into the tech world, but it’s uncommon to see a tech giant veer into the porn industry. Though it’s not unprecedented, and in fact, all you’ve got to do is look over at Elon Musk’s Grok for an example of not only being done, but being done poorly.

When Musk allowed a grok to jump headfirst into sexual content, it instantly became a breeding ground for the most f**ked up s**t imaginable. OpenAI claims it’s ready, citing its aforementioned age verification system and new moderation tools.

Only time (likely a very short time) will determine whether its moderation system can prevent the generation of horrific and exploitative material.