Strong Gummies That Scream ‘Sour Diesel’

Cheech + Chong products are always a good choice if you want to get stoney baloney. The Cheech + Chong Pink Lemonade Legends Gummies contain a high dose of Delta-9 THC, along with a blend of cannabinoids and terpenes that create a strong and energetic high. They might fall a little short in the flavor department, but they shine when it comes to the experience and the price point.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

Cheech and Chong aren’t here to play around or give some microdosed shit. Nah, they’re here to get you toasted like an Eggo so you can sink into a good high. These gummies contain 20mg Delta-9 THC, 7mg CBC, and 8mg CBG. There are also hints of CBD, CBN, CBT, and Delta-8 THC. Basically, this is a full spectrum formula, so you get a more well-rounded high.

To add to the authentic formula, Cheech and Chong also added terpenes from a Sour Diesel strain. This contributes to the distinct sativa high that these gummies create. The top terpenes in this strain are usually caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene. These are terpenes found in black peppercorns, mangos, and citrus fruits, respectively.

While these gummies create a beautiful and comfortable high, they’re probably too strong for most beginners. If you’re not accustomed to 5mg or 10mg THC gummies, I don’t think you’re ready for these. On the other hand, my longtime heavy users will love the robust feel of these. For people who are curious but maybe not quite sure where their tolerance falls, just start with half a gummy or a small nibble.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

I love a strain-specific gummy because the effects are often more specific and balanced. These pink gummies stay impressively close to Sour Diesel vibes, with an energetic, upbeat high that is perfect for daytime fun. They’re also brilliant for socializing, because they can make you more talkative and engaging. Social awkwardness? I don’t know her.

You’ll experience and uplifted energy without any uncomfy feelings, like anxiety or paranoia. At least, that was my experience. If you don’t have a decent THC tolerance, you may find that these are too strong and put you in a bad place. They’re truly best for those with a hardy tolerance to cannabis products.

These can enhance focus, boost your mood, and give you a pick-me-up for days when you’re feeling sluggish. It’s a delightful strain if you want to do some creative activities, sink into a good book, or just let loose with your friends. It gets your thoughts going, so you may feel inspired, extra chatty, or dreamy, depending on how you decide to spend your day.

I definitely do not recommend this one for bedtime use, as it’s likely to keep you awake for a few hours. You may even feel restless, so lying down mindlessly watching TV probably won’t be satisfying.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

They’re good, but not great. Because of the added terpenes that help create that sativa Sour Diesel high, they do have a noticeable hempy flavor. The tart and sugary pink lemonade flavor profile helps cut through that slightly grassy taste, but there’s still a little funkiness that might bother some people.

The lemonade taste is the most prominent flavor, like a summer day. But the terpenes also bring in unique notes of pepper, juicy stone fruits, and limes or oranges. These notes are subtle, but you can catch them on the aftertaste.

The texture is also noticeable, as these have an uber-gummy, chewy texture. They’ll take you a minute to get through, especially considering the fact that these are massive gumdrops. While the size can be a bit awkward to chew, it also makes it easier for you to lower the dosage by cutting them up. They’re large enough that you can easily cut them in half or just take a small bite, so you don’t get higher than you want to.

The reality is that the flavor profile here — the taste, as well as the texture — is not the star of the show, and not the reason to try these gummies. They’re fine, but the strong, spunky high is what makes these gummies worth your while.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Cheech + Chong never fails to bring those classic stoner vibes. With a colorful and groovy aesthetic, their products feel like a throwback to the ‘70s and ‘80s, when these two legends were at their peak of popularity. The exaggerated writing and cheeky logo of the two icons’ faces make all their products unmistakable.

While the brand isn’t the most elegant, it’s always fun. Nothing ever feels uppity or snobby about Cheech + Chong, so it’s one of my favorite brands for stoners who never take themselves too seriously. Also, they’re one of my top picks for tokers on a budget, no matter what kind of product you’re looking for.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

These ring in at $20 for 10 gummies. For 5mg THC gummies, the average price in the industry is between $2 and $2.50 per gummy. These gummies fall into that range at just $2 each. However, you’re getting a whopping 20mg of THC, not a mere 5mg. When factoring in the dosage per gummy, these are an amazing deal, especially for the superb sativa high that they deliver.

But you can save even more. Cheech + Chong gives you 25% off if you subscribe and save. That means you’re only paying $15 for a bag and $1.50 per 20mg gummy. Even if you don’t want a full 20mg gummy, you can always buy these and cut them up. They’re a stellar budget pick, especially for heavy users.

Canna-Conclusion

The Cheech + Chong Pink Lemonade Legends Gummies are an absolute must-try if you’re already a fan of Sour Diesel, or if you adore sativas in general. The potent 20mg THC formula delivers on its promise to mimic a Sour Diesel high, offering a creative, social, and cheerful energy that’s wonderful for sunny days. The Pink Lemonade flavor profile might not be all that, but the high is sublimely uplifting and euphoric with just a touch of focus.

