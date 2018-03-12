Cheese Spaetzle Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the batter:
6 ⅔ cups|1 kilogram all-purpose flour
3 cups|600-700 ml salted water
5 teaspoons|15 grams kosher salt
6 large eggs
for the cheese:
10 ⅝ ounces|300 grams German or Austrian Bergkåse ideally, Gruyere or any kind of 9-12 month matured hard Swiss cheese, grated
3 ⅜ ounces|100 grams Emmental, grated
for the crispy onions:
7 ½ ounces|212 grams shallots, thinly sliced into rings
6 tablespoons|63 grams all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons|14 grams paprika powder
6 tablespoons|90 ml sunflower oil
6 tablespoons|3 grams unsalted butter
for the garnish:
1 bunch chives, thinly sliced
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Make the crispy onions: In a large bowl, toss the onions with the flour and paprika. Melt the butter and oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook until golden, about 3 minutes.
- Heat the oven to 200°F.
- Make the batter: Mix ingredients together in a large bowl. Beat dough with your hands until it is nearly entirely smooth. The dough should not be liquid, but start pouring slowly if you tilt the bowl.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Use a colander with big holes (½-1 centimeter) and put the dough inside. Push it through the holes into the boiling water with a spatula or a scraper. The spaetzle will come up to the surface a few seconds later. Let them boil another minute on the surface.
- Remove spaetzle and stir with a similar amount of cheese in a bowl until the cheese has completely melted. Put mixture into a baking dish and put them into the preheated oven.
- Repeat procedure multiple times, depending on the size of your colander, until the dough is gone. Get the baking dish out of the oven each time you prepare a new round, mix with what’s in the oven and put back.
- Serve topped with a handful of crispy onions, chives, and black pepper to finish.
