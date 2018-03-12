Cheese Spaetzle Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the batter:

6 ⅔ cups|1 kilogram all-purpose flour

3 cups|600-700 ml salted water

5 teaspoons|15 grams kosher salt

6 large eggs

for the cheese:

10 ⅝ ounces|300 grams German or Austrian Bergkåse ideally, Gruyere or any kind of 9-12 month matured hard Swiss cheese, grated

3 ⅜ ounces|100 grams Emmental, grated

for the crispy onions:

7 ½ ounces|212 grams shallots, thinly sliced into rings

6 tablespoons|63 grams all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons|14 grams paprika powder

6 tablespoons|90 ml sunflower oil

6 tablespoons|3 grams unsalted butter

for the garnish:

1 bunch chives, thinly sliced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the crispy onions: In a large bowl, toss the onions with the flour and paprika. Melt the butter and oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the onions and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Heat the oven to 200°F. Make the batter: Mix ingredients together in a large bowl. Beat dough with your hands until it is nearly entirely smooth. The dough should not be liquid, but start pouring slowly if you tilt the bowl. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Use a colander with big holes (½-1 centimeter) and put the dough inside. Push it through the holes into the boiling water with a spatula or a scraper. The spaetzle will come up to the surface a few seconds later. Let them boil another minute on the surface. Remove spaetzle and stir with a similar amount of cheese in a bowl until the cheese has completely melted. Put mixture into a baking dish and put them into the preheated oven. Repeat procedure multiple times, depending on the size of your colander, until the dough is gone. Get the baking dish out of the oven each time you prepare a new round, mix with what’s in the oven and put back. Serve topped with a handful of crispy onions, chives, and black pepper to finish.

