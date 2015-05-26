Chinese Keeper Allows Goal While Drinking Water

Chongqing Lifan goalkeeper Sui Weijie was fined 50,000 yuan by his club for this total breakdown in the final minutes of a Chinese Super League match on Sunday against Liaoning. Lifan, who are close to relegation, were leading 1-0 with about seven minutes left to play when Liaoning were awarded a free kick. It looks like there were some shenanigans from Liaoning, with one player just sitting on the ground while everyone else huddled around the ball and then suddenly Ding Haifeng said it was time to party. He took off from the scrum and took a shot on the wide open net as Sui Weijie just watched as he drank his water.

The timing here is wonderful.

“I made a terrible mistake in Sunday’s game and let go a full three points,” Sui said. “I won’t repeat the same mistake and will never lose concentration.”

In addition to the fine, Sui could also face a suspension. The Match ended in a 1-1 draw and Lifan are one point out of the relegation zone.

