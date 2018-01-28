Chocolate Chunk Sprinkle Cookies with Sea Salt Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients



1 cup|200 grams brown sugar

½ cup|110 grams granulated sugar

¾ cup|170 grams unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 tablespoons light or dark corn syrup (totally optional, but adds a touch of chewiness that I like)

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups|265 grams all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ½ cups|350 grams chopped chocolate (I like to use a combination of milk and semisweet)

½ cup|60 grams sprinkles

Maldon or fleur de sel, for sprinkling

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat your oven to 350°F. Add your brown sugar and granulated sugar to the bowl of your mixer. Melt your butter in a microwave-safe bowl, then add it to your sugar. Beat for 3 minutes or so, until well combined – the mixture should look like wet sand. Add in your egg, beat fully, then add in your egg yolk, and beat until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides of your bowl. Beat in your corn syrup (if using) and your vanilla. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together your flour, baking soda, and salt. Add half of the flour mixture to your dough, beat to combine, then add in the rest, and beat to combine, being careful not to over-mix your dough. Fold in your chopped chocolate and sprinkles. Roll your dough into 2-tablespoon sized balls and place them about 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets, and sprinkle lightly with salt. Bake for 11-13 minutes or so, until golden and mostly set but not browned. Allow the cookies to cool slightly on your baking sheets for 5 minutes or so, before moving them to another surface to cool completely. These will keep well, covered in an airtight container, at room temperature, for up to 5 days. These cookies will also freeze well for up to 3 months.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.