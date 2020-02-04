Classic Dacquoise Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 5 hours (lots of freezing time!)
Ingredients
for the dacquoise:
4 cups|425 grams superfine almond flour
2 cups|250 grams confectioners’ sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
12 large egg whites
½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar
Videos by VICE
for the fillings:
2 cups|500 ml heavy cream
4 tablespoons|35 grams confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
1 ½ tablespoons Luxardo cherry juice
to garnish:
dark chocolate bar
Luxardo cherries
Directions
- Make the dacquoise: Heat the oven to 400° F. Grease and line 3 (9-inch) round cake pans with parchment paper, then grease the parchment. Set the pans aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together the almond flour, confectioners’ sugar, and salt. In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites until frothy, about 1 to 2 minutes on medium speed. At the granulated sugar and continue beating on high speed until glossy and stiff peaks have formed. Working in 3 batches, fold the egg whites into the dry ingredients with 5 to 6 folds per addition, taking care not to deflate the egg whites or to overtax it. Divide the batter among the prepared cake pans and spread into an even layer. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool completely on a cooling rack, then transfer to baking sheets and freeze at least 2 hours and up to overnight.
- Make the fillings: In a medium bowl and using a hand mixer, beat 1 cup of cream with 2 tablespoons of confectioners’ sugar and the vanilla until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble.
- In a separate bowl, beat ½ cup|120 ml of cream with 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar and the cocoa powder until stiff. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble.
- In a third bowl, beat the remaining ½ cup|120 ml of cream with the remaining 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar and the cherry juice until stiff. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble.
- Assemble the dacquoise: Place one cake layer on a cake stand. Top with 1 cup of the chocolate cream, spreading it into an even layer almost to the edge of the cake. Place a cake layer on top, then top with 1 cup of the cherry filling. Top with the final cake layer and spread the whipped cream over the top. Freeze for 2 hours.
- To serve, remove the cake from the freezer for at least 10 minutes. Shave the chocolate over the top and garnish with the cherries.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .