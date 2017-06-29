Classic Paloma

Servings: 1

Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 ounce fresh lime juice, plus more for the rim

kosher salt

3 ounces grapefruit juice

3 ounces tequila, preferably Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila

soda water, to top

grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Directions

1. Dip the rim of a Collins glass with lime juice and dip it in the salt.

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 ounce lime juice with the grapefruit juice and the tequila and shake. Don’t use ice–this is called a dry shake. If you use ice, it will dilute the drink. We’re just waking up the juices and the citruses.

3. Fill the prepared glass with ice and pour the cocktail into the glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

From How-To: Make a Paloma