Could ‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ or ‘Resident Evil 9’ Be Revealed At Summer Game Fest? New Leak Sparks Hope

With Summer Game Fest just around the corner, many players are wondering whether games like Kingdom Hearts 4 or Resident Evil 9 could be shown at the event. However, a new leak has sparked hope that we might actually see some pretty big releases from several Japanese studios.

Could We See A ‘Resident evil 9’ Summer Game Fest Reveal?

Screenshot: Capcom

Over on the gaming enthusiast forum ResetEra, prolific industry insider NateDrake dropped some interesting hints about this year’s Summer Game Fest. The whole exchange started when a user asked him if any prominent Japanese titles would be revealed or shown. “Would you be willing to say if Japanese games will have a big presence at this year’s SGF? If I get to see KH4, RE9 or something big like that at Geoff’s show, I would already be thrilled,” the commenter wrote.

Responding to the user, NateDrake gave a pretty intriguing statement. “I know of a few Japanese games being shown &/revealed at SGF. Your expectations don’t seem too high, so you should be ‘thrilled’ per your own words.” Now, it’s true that NateDrake doesn’t actually confirm any specific game. In fact, he doesn’t even mention Kingdom Hearts 4 or Resident Evil 9 by name. However, what makes this leak interesting is his specific use of the phrase “thrilled per your own words.”

Screenshot: ResetEra NateDrake

Well, the original poster said he would be “thrilled” if he saw Kingdom Hearts 4 or Resident Evil 9 at Summer Game Fest. So, what could that mean? Of course, this is pure speculation and not based on anything concrete. And whenever reporting on things insiders say, I think it bears repeating that unless they mention a specific game, we shouldn’t make any assumptions. But as a massive Resident Evil and Kingdom Hearts fan, I can’t help but get excited—even if it turns out to be nothing. Let’s just chalk it up to good ol’ E3 nostalgia and the simple joy of being excited, regardless of what happens.

the event could feature Several Japanese Games

Screenshot: Square Enix

Even if we don’t get Kingdom Hearts 4 or a Resident Evil 9 showcase, the new leak is still exciting. As a massive fan of Japanese games in general, just hearing that SGF will feature even a few projects is enough to get me hyped. Let’s just hope Geoff was able to pull some strings and land some big ones. Seriously, I’m down for anything.

Of course, I won’t lie—I’d absolutely lose it if Persona 6 got a reveal trailer. Although, more realistically, we’re likely to get a Persona 4 remake instead. Similar to Persona 3 Reload, Atlus recently updated a site for P4RE. Plus, when Persona 3 Reload was revealed, it was at the Xbox Game Showcase during the 2024 Summer Game Fest.

On the Kingdom Hearts 4 front, it could really go either way. After years of silence, Square Enix randomly dropped a massive KH4 update on May 14. In a social media post, the developer released a flurry of new screenshots. So, either this means a new trailer could be shown at Summer Game Fest, or the update signals that we won’t get anything new for quite a while. Finally, we are absolutely due for a Resident Evil 9 reveal. Following previous release cycles, this is around the time when RE9 should be unveiled. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed!