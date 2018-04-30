Creamed Eggs Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

12 large eggs

4 ounces|113 grams cream cheese, cubed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add the eggs and salt. Break up the eggs and cook, stirring and pushing them around the pan, until the eggs are mostly set, about 10 minutes. Add the cream cheese and stir for another 1 to 2 minutes. You want the eggs to stay soft, but the cheese to melt. You may even want to remove the pan from the heat completely at this stage. Taste for seasoning and add some freshly ground black pepper.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.