D4vd Collaborations Removed From Streaming Platforms in Wake of First-Degree Murder Charge

Several collaborations done with singer D4vd have been removed from digital streaming platforms following his arrest for first-degree murder. D4vd, real name David Burke, was arrested on April 16, 2026. So far, this is the latest development in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

News of the arrest spread on April 20. At least four collaborators have since pulled or replaced their songs with D4vd on streaming. Those removed include Kali Uchis’ “Crashing”, Holly Humberstone’s “Superbloodmoon”, and D4vd’s track “This Is How It Feels”, which featured Laufey.

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D4vd Collaborators Distance Themselves From Their Work Following Murder Arrest

While reports initially claimed the timeline of removed songs was unclear, fans noted that Uchis was one of the first to remove her collaboration. Uchis confirmed the removal shortly after the news broke that police discovered Hernandez’s body in September 2025. Additionally, fans pointed out that Laufey removed her collaboration shortly after as well.

Other collaborations have seen replacements instead of complete removal. D4vd featured on Damiano David’s track “Tangerine” from his 2025 album. Since news broke of the arrest, David replaced the original version of the song with a solo version. D4vd’s vocals were subsequently removed. His 2023 collaboration with The Kid LAROI, “The Line”, is still available to stream, however.

Reports of the arrest from April 20 stated that, alongside a first-degree murder charge, D4vd is facing several other serious charges and possible “special circumstances.” The confirmed additional charges include “lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14” and “mutilating a body.”

D4vd is facing more charges beyond first-degree murder

If attorneys press for the special circumstances in court, D4vd could face charges of “lying in wait, committing crime for financial gain, and murdering the witness in an investigation.” These charges have the potential to carry the death penalty. D4vd pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing on April 20.

In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman claimed that D4vd allegedly murdered Hernandez after she threatened his music career. According to the DA, she may have witnessed criminal activity and was killed to prevent her from reporting the crime. These details, the DA explained, are what led to the possible charges of “committing crime for financial gain” and “murdering the witness in an investigation.”