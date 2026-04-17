D4vd Arrested for Murder in the Death of Celeste Rivas

D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bond, according to the LAPD. The arrest stems from the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas.

“Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail,” the LAPD announced in a tweet shared by their Media Relations Division on X.

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TMZ was first to report that the singer would likely face charges from the “investigative” grand jury. According to sources, authorities have believed that d4vd was involved in Rivas’ death. The outlet noted that this includes prosecuting attorney Beth Silverman.

It was previously reported that the grand jury would likely bring murder charges against d4vd

On September 8, Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to an impound lot. Employees had contacted authorities because of an odor coming from a car. The vehicle had been impounded a few days prior. Upon investigating the car, officers found a body inside.

The vehicle was reported to be a 2023 Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke, d4vd’s real name. The body found inside was discovered to be 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

“We know that we have human remains, and we know they were contained within a vehicle,” Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the LAPD, told FOX 11. “We are going to continue the investigation, and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation.”

D4vd was spotted giving out labubu’s on tour while police were investigating Rivas’ death

D4vd was on tour when the investigation began, but eventually cancelled the remaining dates. He also began losing brand partnerships over his connection to the investigation. Specifically, Crocs and Hollister removed him from an ad campaign that had previously launched.

“We are aware of this developing story,” the brands said in a joint statement, sent to Footwear News. “With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring d4vd while the investigation continues.”

It was reported in November that d4vd was a “person of interest” in the case. Sources alleged that, at the time, the singer was not cooperating with investigators.

Prosecutors called for an uncooperative witness to be arrested

TMZ later reported that a female witness had been called before the grand jury but was uncooperative. In response, Silverman—L.A. Deputy District Attorney—called for the unnamed witness to be arrested.

Interestingly, the witness was represented by attorney Evan Jenness, who also represented Robert Morgenroth, d4vd’s manager. Morgenroth testified to the grand jury for about three days.

D4vd has yet to make any public statements regarding the case.