D4vd Reportedly Considered a Suspect in Investigation of Body Found in His Tesla

Singer D4vd is now reportedly considered to be a suspect in the investigation of a teen girl’s body that was found in his Tesla.

According to ABC News, law enforcement sources say that police have added D4vd to their “persons of interest” list. The outlet also reports that sources claim the singer is allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

On Sept. 8, the LAPD officers were called to an impound lot due to a foul odor coming from a car. The vehicle had been impounded a couple of days prior. Upon investigating, officers found a body inside. It was later reported that the vehicle was a 2023 Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke — d4vd’s real name — of Hempstead, Texas.

D4vd was not initially considered a suspect in the case

L.A.’s Fox 11 described the body as being a woman “approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with wavy black hair. Her age and race or ethnicity have not been determined.” She was wearing a tube top and small black leggings, as well as jewelry that included a yellow metal stud earring and a yellow metal chain bracelet. Police also discovered that she had a tattoo on her right index finger reading: “Shhh…”

“We know that we have human remains, and we know they were contained within a vehicle,” Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the LAPD, said at the time. “We are going to continue the investigation, and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation.”

It was eventually discovered that the body was a 14-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas Hernandez, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

ABC News reports that sources stated Hernandez’s body was dismembered. Sources also believe the process of dismembering and disposing of her body likely involved more than one person.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. Investigators believe it won’t be long before they can, however. This, sources say, will be crucial in helping police determine charges and make an arrest.

D4vd had been on his Withered World Tour when the body was discovered. He continued to perform for a few more concerts, but ultimately cancelled the tour after Hernandez’s body was identified. He has yet to issue a statement on the case.