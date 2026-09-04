Daggerheart Reveals Three Year Roadmap

Daggerheart is only a year old, but the Darrington Press TTRPG has ambitious plans for the next three year’s worth of content.

Daggerheart Is Aiming For Two Major Projects Per Year

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Daggerheart launched in May 2025 and the TTRPG seems to have quickly found a dedicated community of players that are enjoying the unique system and settings. The game launched its first major expansion this summer with the Hope and Fear book and, according to the recently revealed road map, that’s just the start of the game’s expanded materials.

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The Daggerheart team took the stage recently at Gen Con 2026 to discuss what the games plans would look like over the next handful of years. The revealed promised that Hope and Fear was just the start of a multiyear rollout that includes adventures, expansions, new settings to explore, and even more content to keep every Daggerheart party on their toes.

The specific plans that were shared during the presentation included:

2 Tentpole Projects Per Year , which can include settings, campaigns, expansions, adventures, and more!

, which can include settings, campaigns, expansions, adventures, and more! Free Digital Adventure Pipeline , which will include adventures and sidequests that hop genres, tiers, and styles of gameplay, being launched for free on Daggerheart.com. We have a ton of those in the works right now and you’ll start seeing them with our next drop later in August!!

, which will include adventures and sidequests that hop genres, tiers, and styles of gameplay, being launched for free on Daggerheart.com. We have a ton of those in the works right now and you’ll start seeing them with our next drop later in August!! Standalone Digital Releases for Sale, like the Romantasy Campaign Frame coming this fall.

for Sale, like the Romantasy Campaign Frame coming this fall. Additional Game Accessories coming alongside all this great playable content!

The next big content drop comes in November, when GMs will get a ton of new resources that can be purchased to help with running their games.

A GM Screen with gorgeous artwork and handy references behind the screen

with gorgeous artwork and handy references behind the screen Fear Trackers so you can keep your portentous pool of Fear visible to the whole table

so you can keep your portentous pool of Fear visible to the whole table An Adversary Deck to have gorgeous artwork and stat blocks at your fingertips.

All 3 of these items will be coming to Critical Role shops and Darrington Press Guild stores this November.

Additionally, the team announced a new partnership with Roll & Play Press, which will allow them to develop One-Shot Wonders: Daggerheart. The new supplemental material will bring over 100 brand new adventures to Daggerheart built for every campaign frame in both the Core Set and Hope & Fear.

Groups who are playing Daggerheart remotely may also be happy to hear about some news on the game’s VTT support. Here are the updates from Darrington Press on the latest VTT support and partnerships:

Foundry VTT has joined us as a digital partner for Daggerheart. Foundry Virtual Tabletop and Metamorphic Digital Studios are working directly with the incredible system modules built by Foundryborne to bring Daggerheart to life for Foundry VTT. FINALLY! This project would not be possible without the passion of the developers from Foundryborne. Initial modules are expected in Q4 of this year!

has joined us as a digital partner for Daggerheart. Foundry Virtual Tabletop and Metamorphic Digital Studios are working directly with the incredible system modules built by Foundryborne to bring Daggerheart to life for Foundry VTT. FINALLY! This project would not be possible without the passion of the developers from Foundryborne. Initial modules are expected in Q4 of this year! Demiplane has been there with us from the start, and their Daggerheart offerings are only getting better with new homebrew and group tools that recently launched on the platform.

has been there with us from the start, and their Daggerheart offerings are only getting better with new homebrew and group tools that recently launched on the platform. Alchemy VTT is expanding their offering to Hope & Fear, bringing their gorgeous cinematic VTT treatment to the expansion in both a standard edition and an Alchemy Enhanced edition with immersive environments and audio.

More details about each specific tentpole release will arrive closer to their full reveals.

Be sure to check back soon for more Daggerheart and other TTRPG news and updates.

Daggerheart is available now at local game shops and digitally through Demiplane.