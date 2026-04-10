Daily Horoscope: April 10, 2026

The Half Moon in Capricorn is calling everyone to account today—no exceptions. It’s the kind of cosmic checkpoint that asks you to look at what you’re actually building versus what you’ve been telling yourself you’re building. The Moon is busy, moving from Capricorn into Aquarius while picking up sextiles to Mercury and Mars along the way. That’s a lot of energy in motion, and it’s all pointed at one thing: action with intention. Pay attention, stargazer. The Moon’s trine to Uranus is also in play, cracking open some unexpected insights for those willing to trust them. Today, the cosmos reward honesty above everything else. Start there.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Someone’s been sleeping on you, and you already know it. The Moon’s sextile to Mars today puts a little extra sauce on everything you touch, and people are going to notice. Don’t downplay it, Aries. You weren’t built for shrinking. The real question today isn’t whether you have what it takes. It’s whether you’re finally ready to stop asking for permission to use it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s a version of your life you’ve been sketching in your head for a while now. Venus sitting cozy in your sign is basically the universe cosigning that vision today, Taurus. But a blueprint means nothing if you never break ground. You don’t need everything perfectly in place to start. Pick one thing. Just one. And actually do it today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conversation you’ve been avoiding? Today’s the day it actually goes well. The Moon’s sextile to Mercury loosens something up in how you communicate, and the words that usually come out wrong will land a little closer to what you actually mean. Don’t waste it, Gemini. Say the real thing. Not the clever version, not the safe version. The true one. People can handle it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Today’s got more moving parts than usual, and your ruling Moon is doing the most—traveling from Capricorn into Aquarius, trining Uranus, sextiling Mars and Mercury. That’s a lot of energy passing through your most sensitive instrument. Here’s the gift in it, Cancer: something that’s been stuck finally gets unstuck today. Don’t overthink which direction to push. You’ll feel it when it moves.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Half Moon in Capricorn is asking everyone to take stock, but for you, it hits differently. The Sun’s moving through Aries, and your instincts are sharp, but ambition without a reality check is just noise, Leo. What are you actually building right now? Not the vision board version. The real, brick-by-brick version. Today’s a good day to make sure those two things match.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been turning a feeling over in your mind for days now, analyzing it from every angle like a puzzle missing a piece. The Moon’s sextile to Mercury today actually helps it click, Virgo. Not because the answer magically appears, but because you finally stop arguing with what you already know. Trust the conclusion you keep talking yourself out of. It’s probably right.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve rewritten that message so many times it doesn’t even sound like you anymore. Here’s the thing nobody tells Libras: the first version was probably the most honest one. Venus is settled and warm in Taurus today, giving you the backbone you’ve been borrowing from everyone else. Say what you mean. The people worth keeping can handle the real you. Send the first draft.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Okay, so people are a little obsessed with you lately, and honestly? You’ve earned it. Pluto’s doing its slow burn through Aquarius, and there’s something magnetic about you right now that you probably haven’t even noticed, Scorpio. Stop deflecting the attention for once. Let people see you. Not the armor. Not the mystique. Actually you. It looks good.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

That big feeling you’ve been outrunning caught up with you, didn’t it? Jupiter’s soaking in Cancer, and all that emotional water is making your usual fire sputter a little. Here’s the thing, Sagittarius: sitting with something uncomfortable isn’t the same as being stuck. You’re allowed to feel it without immediately turning it into a lesson or a punchline. Just let it be what it is.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Rest is not a reward you have to earn. Say it again. Saturn’s pushing through fiery Aries, and everything feels urgent, like if you stop moving the whole thing falls apart. It won’t, Capricorn. The most productive thing you could do today might actually be nothing. Not nothing forever. Just nothing right now. The work will still be there. Will you?

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That random idea you had at 2 am? Write it down. The Moon’s trine to Uranus is basically the cosmos handing you a frequency that most people can’t even pick up, Aquarius. Your brain works differently on days like this, and that’s not a glitch; it’s the whole point. The weird thought, the left-field solution, the unconventional move. Today, that’s exactly the right answer.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Something clicked today, and you can’t quite explain how you got there. That’s fine. The Moon’s trine to Uranus is lighting up your intuition in a way that bypasses logic entirely, Pisces. Not every breakthrough needs a paper trail. You’ve been waiting for a sign, and this is it—not the dramatic kind, just a steady knowing that it’s time to move. So move.

Pisces monthly horoscope