Daily Horoscope: April 16, 2026

The sky today is a study in contrasts. Mars in sextile to Pluto is handing out a rare combination of raw drive and real staying power, making it one of the better days in recent memory to actually get something done. But Mercury’s conjunction with Neptune is throwing a dreamy wrench into all that productivity, blurring the line between inspiration and delusion. Sound familiar, stargazer? The tension between those two energies is basically the whole story today. The Moon’s square to Jupiter adds a layer of emotional restlessness on top of it all. Use the drive, respect the haze, and think twice before you say anything you can’t take back.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something you’ve been pushing toward is finally ready to push back in the best way. Mars is in sextile to Pluto today, which means the raw energy you run on has a rare depth and focus behind it right now. Don’t waste it on small stuff, Aries. You’ve got the kind of drive today that actually moves things. Point it at something that matters and watch what happens.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Everyone else is out here sprinting, and you’re over there taking your time, unbothered. Good. Venus is still in your sign, and the energy today rewards exactly that kind of intentionality. You’ve never needed to be loud about what you want, Taurus. You just need to stay committed to it. The slow, steady bet you placed on yourself a while back is about to start paying off.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain is a little dreamier than usual today, and your words might not land the way you intend them to. Mercury’s conjunct Neptune, which means the line between a brilliant idea and a total fantasy is genuinely hard to locate right now. Slow down before you hit send, Gemini. Not everything that sounds good in your head survives contact with reality. Edit yourself today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You want to feel optimistic today, and something keeps getting in the way of that. Your Moon’s in a square with Jupiter, which creates this push and pull between how big you want to feel and how safe you actually feel getting there. That tension is useful, Cancer. It means you’re growing into something that hasn’t quite fit yet. Give it a little more time.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s still holding its conjunction with Chiron and Eris, and that combo has been asking you some uncomfortable questions lately. Here’s the thing nobody tells you about healing, Leo: it doesn’t always look graceful. Sometimes it looks like a complete mess. That’s fine. The people worth keeping around aren’t here for the highlight reel. Let yourself be a work in progress today.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s conjunct Neptune today, and your usually crisp internal monologue is running fuzzy. Details are harder to pin down, facts feel soft, and you hate that. But here’s the thing, Virgo: today’s not the day to finalize anything. It’s a decent day to just feel something without immediately trying to fix it. Sit with that for once.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

That decision you keep putting off isn’t getting easier the longer you sit on it. Venus is steady in Taurus right now, and that energy has no patience for endless deliberation. You already know what you want, Libra. You’ve known for a while. The only thing standing between you and it is the story you keep telling yourself about why it’s complicated. It’s not.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mars is in sextile to your ruling planet, Pluto, today, and that’s a combination that doesn’t mess around. The drive you’ve been sitting on is ready to go somewhere real. You’re not someone who acts without intention, Scorpio, which is exactly what makes today dangerous in the best way. You know what needs to happen. You’ve known for a while. So what are you waiting for?

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ambitions and your emotions are having a full-on argument today, and neither one is backing down. The Moon is squaring your ruling planet, Jupiter, which means everything feels bigger and more urgent than it probably is. Don’t let it make your decisions for you, Sagittarius. The best move today is a measured one. You can be fired up and smart about it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something you wrote off a while ago deserves a second look. Not because you were wrong, but because you’re different now, and so is the situation. Update your position, Capricorn. Saturn’s in Aries, pushing everything into new territory, and the version of you that made that call isn’t who’s sitting here today. That’s not a concession. It’s just good strategy.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been so committed to your own perspective that you stopped letting new information in. Uranus is parked in Taurus, slowly dismantling the things you thought were permanent, and today that energy is pointed straight at one of your more stubborn convictions. Stay open, Aquarius. The smartest thing in your arsenal has always been your ability to evolve. Don’t stop using it now.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The words are coming out differently than you mean them today, and people are reading into things that weren’t there. Mercury is conjunct your ruling planet, Neptune, which is beautiful for art and terrible for hard conversations. Be careful what you commit to in writing, Pisces. Save the big talks for tomorrow. Today’s energy is better suited for making something than explaining something.

Pisces monthly horoscope