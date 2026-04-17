Daily Horoscope: April 17, 2026

Today’s New Moon in Aries is the main event, and it’s not asking permission. This is the most potent fresh start energy of the entire year, landing in the most action-oriented sign in the zodiac. Whatever you’ve been sitting on, talking yourself out of, or waiting to feel ready for—the cosmos just ran out of patience. New Moons are for planting, stargazer, and Aries is not a sign that does anything halfway. On top of that, Mercury’s fully settled in Aries, giving every thought a little extra edge. The window is open. What you do with it today sets the tone for the weeks ahead.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Friday’s got your name on it, and you already know it. Mars is home in your sign, which means the energy you’re walking in with today is completely, unapologetically yours. The question isn’t whether you’ll make something happen, Aries. It’s whether you’ll actually enjoy it while it’s happening. You’re allowed to have fun with this. In fact, that’s basically the whole assignment today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been saying yes to things that deserve a hard no, and your body keeps the score even when your mouth won’t. Venus is right at home in your sign today, wrapping everything in that warm, indulgent energy you run on. Use it to spoil yourself for once, Taurus. Not as a reward. Not because you earned it. Just because you want to.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been half-in on something for a while, and everyone around you has noticed except you. Mercury’s firing in Aries today, which means your brain has the goods to finally figure out what you actually want. Be honest with yourself first, Gemini. The conversation you need to have with someone else starts with the one you keep avoiding in your own head.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A New Moon in Aries is a fresh start, whether you feel ready for one or not. Your Moon then moves into Taurus, which should feel like solid ground under your feet. But that square to Pluto is asking you to drop something heavy before you cross the threshold, Cancer. You can’t carry the old story into the new chapter. Put it down.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The New Moon in Aries is sitting right under your ruling Sun, and that combo is basically a starting pistol. Whatever you’ve been warming up for, this is the green light. You don’t need more time to prepare, Leo. You don’t need one more thing to fall into place. The moment you’ve been waiting for has a bad habit of arriving before you feel ready.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The to-do list can wait. Mercury’s in Aries and your brain wants to move fast today, but the New Moon is asking for something different from you right now. Set an intention instead of a task, Virgo. Not everything productive looks like checking boxes. Sometimes the most useful thing you can do is decide what you actually want and commit to it. Start there.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so focused on keeping everything balanced that you forgot to ask yourself what you actually want the scales to land on. No placement needed to tell you this, Libra. You’ve been putting yourself last so long it’s started to feel normal. It’s not. Pick something today that’s purely, selfishly yours and don’t apologize for a single second of it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something’s trying to crack the surface, and you’re doing everything in your power to keep it contained. The Moon’s squaring your ruling planet, Pluto, today, and “contained” isn’t the same as resolved. You know that better than anyone, Scorpio. Whatever you’ve been managing around deserves to actually be dealt with. Today’s a good day to start.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The New Moon today is basically the universe handing you a blank page, and you, of all people, know what to do with that. But Jupiter’s been sitting in Cancer for a while now, asking you to dream closer to home for once. What would it look like to want something small, Sagittarius? Something real. Something you could actually hold. Start there today.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The New Moon today is asking everyone to start fresh, but you’ve been quietly rewriting your own rulebook for weeks already. Saturn in Aries doesn’t exactly make that comfortable, Capricorn. Good. You’ve never needed comfortable to get things done. The version of yourself you’re building right now is going to make the old one look like a rough draft. Keep going.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Everyone’s hitting reset with the New Moon today, but you’ve been operating outside the collective reset button for a while now. Uranus is still rewiring what feels stable underneath everyone’s feet. Here’s what nobody asks you, Aquarius: what does security actually feel like to you? Not the concept of it. The real thing. Worth thinking about today.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been waiting to feel ready, but ready is a feeling you’ve been postponing for months. Today’s New Moon doesn’t care about your timeline, Pisces. It’s planting seeds, whether you’ve cleared the ground or not. Pick one thing you’ve been circling and commit to it today. Not tomorrow. Not when it feels safer. Now. The rest has a way of figuring itself out.

Pisces monthly horoscope