Daily Horoscope: April 21, 2026

The sky’s taking a breather today, but don’t let that fool you into thinking nothing’s happening. The Moon slides into Cancer and immediately squares Neptune, blurring the line between intuition and flat-out wishful thinking. Jupiter’s still soaking in Cancer’s emotional waters, asking every sign to reckon with what’s actually close to home. Mercury’s firing from Aries with nothing major to rein it in, which means your thoughts are fast, loose, and begging for a direction. So before you go looking for answers out there, stargazer, check what’s already sitting right in front of you. The stars are pointing inward today, and that’s not an accident. Pay attention.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

No major cosmic fanfare today, just you and that relentless engine you call a personality. Mars is still at home in your sign, which means the raw energy is there whether the sky cooperates or not. The question was never whether you could, Aries. It was always whether you’d slow down long enough to aim first. Pick one thing today. Just one. Then go absolutely feral on it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is still cozy in your sign, and the sky’s keeping things steady today. No curveballs, no cosmic intervention, just you and your own two hands. Here’s the thing about you, Taurus: you already know exactly what needs to get done. You’ve known for a while. Stop rearranging the furniture in your head and start moving it in real life. Comfort is great. Stagnation is not.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s still firing from Aries with no major aspects today, which means that brain of yours is running on pure instinct. No cosmic guardrails, no structure holding you accountable. Just you and every idea you’ve ever had, all talking at once. Gemini, pick the one that scares you a little. Not the safe, clever answer you’d give in a group chat. The real one. Chase that.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is coming home to Cancer today, and you’ll feel it the second it crosses over. The Sun’s sextile makes that landing warm and cooperative. But Moon square Neptune is lurking, blurring the line between what’s real and what you’ve romanticized into oblivion. Cancer, not every feeling is a fact. Sit with that before you spiral into a story the universe never actually wrote for you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun in Taurus sextiles the Moon today, and that’s a genuinely warm, cooperative energy wrapping itself around your chart. People feel good around you right now, Leo, and not because you’re working for it. That’s the version of you worth leaning into: the one who shows up fully without needing a reason. Let someone in today. Not the highlight reel. The real thing.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s loose in Aries today with nothing major holding it down, and that restless energy is yours to do something with. The question is whether you’ll actually use it or just think about using it. Virgo, you’ve been sitting on something worth saying for a while now. Not a fix, not a plan. Just something true. Today’s a decent day to finally let it out.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been weighing both sides of something for so long the scale broke. Venus is settled and grounded in Taurus today, and your ruling planet is practically begging you to just pick a direction and commit. Libra, the perfect option isn’t coming. It was never coming. What you have in front of you right now is enough to work with. Make the call. Own it completely.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

No major cosmic activity today, just Pluto doing its slow, tectonic thing in Aquarius. Which honestly suits you fine. You’ve never needed a big cosmic event to feel everything at maximum intensity. Scorpio, something’s been sitting in the back of your mind for weeks, and you know exactly what it is. Stop circling it. Walk straight toward it today. You’ve handled scarier things than the truth.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’d rather book a one-way ticket than sit with an uncomfortable feeling, and everyone who loves you knows it. Jupiter’s still camped in Cancer, pointing you homeward for a reason, Sagittarius. Not every answer lives on the horizon. Some of them have been waiting patiently in the same place you keep leaving. Maybe today you actually stay long enough to find one.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s in Aries with nothing major pulling at it today, which for you feels like a day off but probably isn’t. You don’t actually know how to take a day off, Capricorn, and that’s not a compliment or a criticism. It’s just true. Here’s the real question: what are you working so hard toward, and does it still mean what it used to? Check in with yourself today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a gift for making everyone around you feel seen while somehow keeping yourself completely hidden. Uranus is still planted in Taurus, grounding your ruling planet in territory that doesn’t come naturally. Aquarius, the most radical thing you could do today has nothing to do with a cause or a concept. It’s letting one person actually know you. Not the idea of you. You.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon’s squaring your ruling planet today, and that tension between feeling everything and understanding none of it is very much on the table. Pisces, the dreamy escape hatch you keep reaching for isn’t going to work right now. Something real is asking for your attention. You already know what it is. Stop romanticizing it and deal with it.

Pisces monthly horoscope