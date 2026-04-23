Daily Horoscope: April 23, 2026

The sky’s got range today. Venus conjunct Uranus is cracking open even the most stubborn routines and asking everyone to entertain something unexpected. The half Moon in Leo demands action from anyone still sitting on the fence. Meanwhile, the Moon’s trine to Neptune wraps the whole day in a layer of genuine intuition that’s worth paying attention to. So what does that mean for you, stargazer? It means Thursday is equal parts disruption and inspiration. The doors opening today aren’t accidents. Walk through one. You won’t regret it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been running at full speed so long you forgot what it feels like to actually stop and want something. Not chase it. Not conquer it. Just want it. Mars is at home in your sign, fueling everything you touch right now. But Aries, raw energy without a real target is just noise. What’s the thing you actually care about today? Start there.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus conjunct Uranus in your sign is basically the universe walking into your very organized life and rearranging the furniture. You hate that. But Taurus, something unexpected is knocking, and it’s worth answering. The Moon’s sextile keeps your instincts steady. You don’t have to blow anything up. Just crack the door open. What’s on the other side might actually surprise you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been in your head for three days straight, and everyone around you has noticed except you. Mercury’s firing from Aries with nothing reining it in, which means your thoughts are fast and absolutely convinced they’re right. Gemini, the smartest thing you can do today isn’t think harder. It’s stop. Let something actually land before you move on to the next thing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon starts the day at home in Cancer, sextiling Venus and Uranus, then moves into Leo where it hits a trine with Neptune and reaches its half Moon phase. That’s a full emotional arc happening in one day, Cancer. What you feel this morning and what you feel tonight might surprise you. Stay open to the plot twist. It’s probably a good one.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The half Moon is sitting in your sign today, and that first quarter energy is all about action, bravery, and pushing through whatever’s been stalling you. The Sun’s grounded in Taurus, keeping your fire steady instead of scattered. Leo, you’ve been circling something for weeks now. You already know what it is. The half Moon’s not asking you to think about it anymore. Move.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You notice things nobody else catches and then convince yourself it’s not your place to say anything. Mercury’s running untethered in Aries today, and that brilliant, detail-obsessed brain of yours is collecting evidence on overdrive. Virgo, at some point observation has to turn into action. You already have everything you need to make the next move. Stop auditing and start executing.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something unexpected is knocking on your door today, and your ruling planet Venus conjunct Uranus is basically daring you to answer it. You’d normally overthink this into the ground, Libra. But that Moon sextile is keeping your gut instincts warmer and sharper than usual. For once, skip the pros and cons list. What does your gut say? Lead with that today. Just this once.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Somewhere between who you were two years ago and who you are right now, something died, and something else took its place. You felt it happen, Scorpio. You just never said it out loud. Pluto’s slow crawl through Aquarius keeps pushing transformation, whether you greenlight it or not. Stop mourning the old version. This new one is worth getting to know.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You give the best advice of anyone in the room, and then go home and completely ignore your own. Jupiter’s still soaking in Cancer, and that uncomfortable emotional territory it keeps pointing you toward hasn’t gone anywhere. Sagittarius, the truth you keep handing out so freely? It applies to you, too. Take your own medicine today. Just this once. You know exactly what it is.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been the responsible one for so long you can’t remember what you actually wanted before duty took the wheel. Saturn’s in Aries, and that friction between obligation and desire is very much alive in your chart right now. Capricorn, ambition is your love language, we know. But who are you when nobody needs anything from you? That’s worth sitting with today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus conjunct Uranus is lighting up your chart in the most unexpected, slightly uncomfortable way. Something or someone is cracking the carefully constructed wall you call a personality, Aquarius. The Moon’s sextile is keeping it warm instead of jarring. This isn’t a threat to your independence. It’s an invitation. The most revolutionary thing you can do right now is actually let somebody in. Try it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon trines your ruling planet Neptune today, and that’s one of the most naturally gifted alignments your chart can get. Your intuition is basically a livewire right now, Pisces. The difference between today and every other day is that what you’re sensing is actually accurate. Don’t second-guess it. Don’t water it down. Write it, say it, or act on it. Trust yourself completely.

Pisces monthly horoscope