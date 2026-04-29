Daily Horoscope: April 29, 2026

The Moon is squaring Jupiter and opposing Mars today, and that combination has a way of making everything feel a little more urgent than it probably is. Before you send that text, make that call, or blow up something that took you a long time to build, take a breath. The Sun in Taurus is also holding a square with Pluto, which means the thing you’ve been carefully avoiding is done waiting for you. It’s showing up today regardless. The good news, stargazer, is that you’re more equipped to handle it than you’ve been giving yourself credit for. Trust that.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You woke up ready to fight something today, and nobody who knows you is surprised. The Moon is opposing Mars right now, which means your emotions and your instincts are arguing with each other in real time. Here’s the thing, Aries: not every feeling needs to become an action. Sit with the tension for a minute before you blow something up that you actually want to keep.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is still in Gemini, which means your heart is window shopping when it usually just goes straight to the thing it wants. That restless, curious energy is unfamiliar territory for you, and it’s okay to admit that. Taurus, you don’t have to have an opinion on every option in front of you right now. Sometimes the best move is just letting yourself browse without buying anything.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been in your head about something for days now, turning it over, picking it apart, rebuilding it from scratch. Mercury in Aries is giving your thoughts an edge today, and that brain of yours is working overtime. Here’s what nobody tells you, Gemini: you don’t think your way into knowing something. You feel your way there. Try that today instead.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling Moon is conjunct Makemake today, which means the way you show up for your community is front and center. Add a square to Jupiter and an opposition to Mars, and there’s some real friction between what you feel called to do and what you actually have capacity for right now. Cancer, you cannot pour from an empty cup. That’s not a saying. That’s a warning.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something is being dismantled right now, and you didn’t sign up for it. The Sun in Taurus is holding a square with Pluto, and that combination has a way of exposing what was never as solid as it looked. Here’s the part nobody wants to hear, Leo: what’s falling apart probably needed to. You’re not losing ground. You’re getting honest about what you were standing on.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been holding something together with sheer willpower and a color-coded system, and today the cracks are showing. Mercury in Aries is pushing you to act before you’re ready, and that goes against every instinct you have. Virgo, the most useful thing you can do right now isn’t fixing anything. It’s admitting what actually needs to change.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a gift for making everyone around you feel considered, seen, and taken care of. The irony is that you extend that same energy to people who’ve never once returned it. Venus in Gemini has your heart feeling chatty and open today, Libra. Just make sure the person on the other end of that openness has actually earned it. Not everyone has.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto is holding a square with the Sun today, and something about the way things look on the surface is bothering you. It should. You’ve always been able to smell the difference between what people present and what’s actually true, Scorpio. Trust that instinct right now. You’re not being paranoid. You’re being perceptive. There’s a significant difference, and you know it better than anyone.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been telling yourself a very convincing story about why everything is fine, and today the Moon squaring Jupiter is poking holes in it. Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to feel things you’d rather philosophize your way around, Sagittarius. You can have all the principles in the world and still be avoiding something real. Today, put the theory down and deal with the actual thing.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn in Aries is putting your sense of duty in a headlock with your sense of self, and you’ve been quietly choosing duty every single time. Nobody works harder than you, nobody sacrifices more, and nobody notices less. Here’s what today is asking, Capricorn: what would you actually do if nobody was keeping score? Start there. That answer matters more than you think.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve built a carefully constructed image of someone who doesn’t need much, and most people have bought it completely. But Uranus has been sitting in Taurus long enough to know that underneath all those big ideas and theories, you want the same things everyone else wants. Connection. Comfort. To be known. Aquarius, the most revolutionary thing you can do today is admit that to yourself.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune in Aries is pushing your usually dreamy energy into unfamiliar, assertive territory. That friction you’re feeling isn’t a bad sign. It’s growth wearing an uncomfortable outfit. You’ve spent a long time making yourself small enough to fit into spaces that were never built for you, Pisces. Today, the universe is asking a simple question: What would you do if you stopped shrinking?

Pisces monthly horoscope