Daily Horoscope: December 20, 2024

The Sun and waning gibbous Moon form an auspicious trine under Sagittarius and Leo, respectively, creating an energy conducive to forging stronger relationships through fire. As the lunar phase encourages us to reflect and analyze where we are in life, the Sun gives us a clearer vision of the path ahead. To know what direction you must take, you first need to know where you’re trying to go. Venus and Jupiter retrograde’s trine adds to this cosmic good juju, encouraging open-mindedness and positive change in love and finance. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The harmonious trine between the Sun and Eris retrograde under Sagittarius and your celestial domain continues. The stars are ushering in a time of great change and improvement within your immediate community and beyond. You can either get on board with this progress or get out of the way, Aries. It’s time to take up the mantle of a noble cause.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Jupiter retrograde’s auspicious trine maintains a flexible, empathetic mindset. Make sure you’re capitalizing on this energy while it’s here. Take the time to look further into potential romantic or financial investments—even if they’re not the first ones you might have considered. This is no time for stubborn attitudes, Taurus. Going with the flow will save you a lot of headache.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s direct return in Sagittarius offers an aspirational, motivational boost to the already fortuitous energy of the trine between Jupiter retrograde and Venus under your sign and Aquarius. An open mind is a great start, but eventually, you need to take action to turn these ideas into a reality. The stars discourage you from resting on your haunches quite yet.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the waning gibbous Moon, forms an auspicious trine with the Sun under Leo and Sagittarius, creating a fiery, passionate energy that makes dealing with relationship conflict somewhat easier. Indeed, the stars are aligning in your favor, Cancer. Don’t be so quick to write off this challenge as an impossibility. You’re stronger than you think.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms an auspicious trine with the waning gibbous Moon, providing a clear image of the path ahead and what steps you need to take to get there. Be careful not to let your ego get in the way, Leo. No one is immune to growth and change. It’s often the most uncomfortable processes that make us the strongest.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Mars retrograde is beginning to wane. Lethargy and progress mishaps are more likely to change with Mercury’s communicative energy no longer canceling out Mars’ deceleration. But remember, Virgo: if you give up now, you’ll only be piling more work onto your future self. This is a momentum game. Don’t lose it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ trine with Jupiter retrograde under Aquarius and Gemini, respectively, continues. Growth in love or finances becomes more likely. Pursue this progress where you can, but try to keep your feet planted firmly in the ground. Keeping loved ones around for accountability can help save you from chasing down fantasies instead of tangible realities. Dreaming with no direction is a dangerous game.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea is starting to form a favorable sextile with the Sun under your sign and Capricorn, signaling a pragmatic shift toward trusting your inner voice. Your instincts have gotten you this far, Scorpio. Don’t start doubting them now. The cosmos is offering a green light to trust your gut when choosing your next move. Use your emotions as an internal compass.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet, Jupiter, continues its auspicious trine with Venus under Gemini and Aquarius. The stars are setting the stage for you to turn your dreams into reality. Indeed, the quickest way to guarantee you won’t achieve your goals is to convince yourself they’re unattainable before you even try. Keep pushing forward, Sagittarius. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun is slowly inching toward its transition from Sagittarius into your sign, ushering in productive and pragmatic energy. Paradoxically, this coincides with the ongoing challenging square between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Jupiter retrograde. Sometimes, the way forward requires you to take your first steps before you have total certainty. The stars encourage you to have faith in the process, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet passes through a tense square with the waning gibbous Moon under Leo, increasing feelings of stagnation in personal relationships. Biting your tongue rarely leads to anything positive, Aquarius. It’s time to let these feelings out before they erupt in a pressure cooker explosion. Stifling your emotions isn’t the power play you think it is.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s sextile with Uranus retrograde encourages introspection and innovation. With your ruling planet’s ongoing square with the Sun, these pursuits might challenge your idea of who you thought you should or would be. That might be scary, but that’s okay, Pisces. The stars encourage you to keep your heart open to being surprised. Change can be good.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.