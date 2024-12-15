Weekly Horoscope: December 15-21

Good news, stargazer: pesky Mercury retrograde ends this week, pushing the nearby planet governing communication, technology, and intellect back to its normal direction. Sloppy mistakes, surprise errors, and other frustrating mishaps begin to ease. Moreover, understanding between one another increases, helping to soothe tensions within personal and professional relationships. Still, there are some potential cosmic shake-ups to keep an eye out for, including the full Moon in conjunction with Jupiter retrograde under Gemini.

Misdirections revealed under the chaotic influence of Mercury retrograde will come to a head early in the week. As the full Moon sharpens emotional clarity and connection to the shadow self, the stars urge you to reconcile with aspects of your life that are no longer working, even when—especially when—it’s uncomfortable.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde spends the week in direct opposition to Ceres, signaling a clear cosmic push toward self-care and rest. The latter dwarf planet governs how we nurture ourselves and others, and with your ruling planet already slowing things down and settling energy into a more restful state, now is as good a time as any to pull back a bit.

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet midweek, increasing emotional clarity around the areas of your life that could use some sprucing up. Pay close attention to internal cues this week. With Mars continuing its transit through Leo, you have plenty of fire energy with the potential to distract and deflect. Keep your focus on what’s important, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde this week, opening your heart and mind to new ideas in areas of love, finance, or your sense of self. The positive aspect of this alignment suggests these discoveries will improve confidence and reassure your position on your life path. Perspective is key, Taurus.

Success often looks far more impressive in hindsight. Keep in mind that it can be difficult to see the forest for the trees. Just because it seems like you’re not making any progress doesn’t necessarily mean that’s true. Of course, if you give up out of frustration early on in your endeavors, you practically guarantee to make these fears of stagnancy true. You must get out of your own way.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Calmer waters are ahead, Gemini. Mercury and Mars retrogrades’ harmonious trine with one another has been improving how we accept unexpected change and conflict. As tempting as it might be to fight back or, worse, bury our heads in the sand in the name of our ego, the stars encourage a different perspective. What are these mishaps trying to show you? What’s been the sticky wheel?

Fortunately, your ruling planet, Mercury, returns direct by the end of the week, increasing communication and intellectual pathways. Use this cosmic shift to your advantage. If you don’t learn from these experiences, you run the risk of repeating them. And sometimes, the most important lesson is that some problems aren’t ours to fix.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

We begin the week under a potent full Moon in Gemini, increasing flexible ways of thinking and greater emotional control. Having convictions is one thing. Letting them take control over your better judgment is another. With your ruling celestial body’s direct opposition to the Sun, pride inflates, increasing the potential for conflict.

The stars offer a gentle reminder to pick your battles wisely. By midweek, a waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde in Leo. This lunar phase tends to be more prone to conflict as we become keenly aware of pitfalls and problem areas in our lives. Mars retrograde only exacerbates these challenges by zapping motivation and stalling progress. But this won’t last forever. Keep pushing forward, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, forms a challenging square with Neptune in Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively. This week-long alignment features two celestial bodies with their fair share of cosmic backup. Pisces strengthens Neptune, its corresponding planet, and Sagittarius and the Sun share a ruling element. Both emotional and identity-related convictions are increasingly strong as a result.

The full Moon in Gemini’s direct opposition to the Sun is another potent celestial event to watch for early in the week. Emotional clarity is undoubtedly an invaluable tool. But that doesn’t make it hurt any less when we stumble upon something we didn’t want to see, Leo. The Moon’s placement in Gemini offers an open-minded spirit, locking our eyes toward the cloud’s silver lining.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A cosmic shift begins midweek as your recently out-of-retrograde ruling planet, Mercury, forms a harmonious trine with a conjunction of Mars retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon. This particular lunar phase tends to encourage greater analytical thinking, which can be a blessing and a curse. There’s a reason people say ignorance is bliss.

The retrospective influence of the Moon directly clashes with Mars’ retrograde regressive energy. Speaking up for yourself or avoiding past mistakes might become more difficult. Stand firm in your beliefs this week, Virgo. Nothing can knock the wind out of you like forgetting why you live the life you do in the first place. Allow your past to steer you clear of obstacles while your heart and conscience guide you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, spends most of the week in trine with Jupiter retrograde, suggesting a positive shift in mindset about finances, romance, or your relationship to yourself. Capitalize on this cosmic energy while it’s here by welcoming these new ideas without judgment. Give yourself time to acclimate before turning up your nose, Libra.

Another positive trine between your ruling planet and Makemake, an activist-spirited dwarf planet currently flying in your celestial domain, indicates these revelations are likely tied to how you connect, engage, and grow with your immediate community. Review investments past, present, and future. Are you giving too much of yourself somewhere? What about too little? The stars urge you to reflect on the distribution of your resources more carefully.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Trouble with trusting your inner voice—or understanding what it has to say in the first place—continues this week as the dwarf planet Haumea forms two challenging squares while under your sign, Scorpio. The first is its ongoing square with Ceres, bringing up issues with how we connect to and identify our needs and the needs of others.

Meanwhile, Haumea also forms a fleeting square with the waning gibbous Moon just before the lunar body forms its potent conjunction with Mars retrograde. The red planet’s regressive period makes it difficult to act on your convictions, forming a disconnect between what we want to happen and our emotional capacity to facilitate it. Creating conflict elsewhere won’t put out the fires currently burning.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your retrograde ruling planet, Jupiter, forms an auspicious trine with Venus in Aquarius this week, turning up the heat in romantic relationships and revealing more creative ways to spend your resources, be they financial or emotional. Jupiter retrograde will keep this transformative energy turned further inward than someone as outgoing and outspoken as you, but progress is progress.

Jupiter retrograde forms the same positive alignment with Makemake in Libra. The latter dwarf planet governs our activist spirit, connection to the natural world, and our two-way relationship with our environment. This powerful trine shakes up our ideas of what it means to give back and support those around us. It’s time to weed out any proud streaks in your philanthropic endeavors, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The full Moon passes through a fleeting but challenging square with your ruling planet, Saturn, early in the week. Enforcing or identifying emotional boundaries might become more difficult as the glare of internal wants and wishes overrules perception of the outside world. This coincides with Saturn’s ongoing square with Jupiter retrograde, further amplifying interpersonal conflict. This is tough, not impossible.

Just after Saturn’s two square alignments early in the week, your ruling planet forms a far more fortuitous trine with the waning gibbous Moon in Cancer. With the Moon strengthened by its placement in its native sign, sensitivity increases. You can’t go back in time and prevent a misunderstanding from happening. All you can do is choose how you proceed, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

An ongoing trine between Venus and Jupiter retrograde under your sign and Gemini, respectively, calls us to question concepts of love, money, and self-image. What avenues might open themselves up for exploration once you start entertaining the idea that you could be wrong? The quickest way to make sure you make a mistake is by never acknowledging the error when it happens.

Toward the end of the week, a waning gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with your retrograde ruling planet, Uranus, making it more difficult to follow through with our desires out of fear that they’ll defy societal expectations. This social attitude is sharpened by the Moon’s transit through amicable Leo. Is being liked really worth sacrificing your peace, Aquarius?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Internal conflict brews this week as Neptune forms a tense square with the ego-driven under your sign and Sagittarius. Under this challenging alignment, your desire to prove yourself butts heads with your need to protect the purest parts of you: the parts that love and believe in the good of others. Success that’s achieved by abandoning your values doesn’t taste nearly as sweet as prosperity with conviction.

A waning gibbous Moon offers a bit of celestial encouragement as it forms a harmonious trine with Neptune early in the week. This lunar phase can be more tempestuous than others as it encourages reflection and analysis, and this naturally leads to some unsavory discoveries here and there. You still need to face them, Pisces.

