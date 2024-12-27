Daily Horoscope: December 27, 2024

The waning crescent forms a challenging square with Venus and a harmonious trine with Neptune at the same time. This cosmic alignment seems to signal toward creativity and imagination over the pragmatic confines of romantic and emotional guidelines. Use this time to pursue your dreams more directly, stargazer. With the Sun embarking on its long trek through Capricorn, the stars urge you to put your money (or your action) where your mouth is. Dreaming big might have equally sizable rewards, but it also runs the risk of garnering consequences just as large. Be wary of shooting down ideas just because they seem unlikely. Don’t underestimate your own abilities.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a tense square with instinctual Haumea under Leo and Scorpio. This cosmic alignment signals toward difficulties trusting your inner voice. Keep in mind, Aries: you’ve done this before. There’s no reason to assume that you can’t overcome this again. Have greater faith in yourself as you proceed. Let your experience guide you forward, stargazer.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a tense square with Uranus retrograde under Aquarius and your celestial domain, respectively. As the latter retrograde planet encourages innovation and rebellion, your ruling planet’s domain over finances and romance suggests a greater likelihood to make risky investments or act against your own best interests. Be wary of making quick decisions for immediate satisfaction, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn under Sagittarius and Pisces maintains conflict within areas of personal growth and responsibility. What our ego desires is rarely what our emotions need, Gemini. This cosmic alignment calls you to reconsider what you need to feel internally satisfied. You’re the only one who can make this call, stargazer.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the waning crescent Moon, forms two notable alignments: a square with Venus in Aquarius and a harmonious trine with Neptune in Pisces. The latter planet’s water-ruled influence offers a celestial boost in intuition. Be wary of brushing off your inner voice as it comes to you, Cancer. No one is immune to the opportunity to grow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a favorable sextile with Haumea under Capricorn and Scorpio, respectively, increasing the connection between your subconscious and conscious self. Clarity increases; be sure to listen to your internal cues today, Leo. What’s the point of having cosmic clues if you don’t pay attention long enough to read them? The stars urge you to dive a little deeper.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a challenging square with Saturn under Sagittarius and Pisces. These fire and water-ruled signs, respectively, offer a far more sentimental and passionate energy than you’re typically used to. Rather than focusing on the differences approac the stars urge you to focus on what feels similar. There are far more of these similarities than we often think.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Uranus retrograde form a tense square under Aquarius and Taurus, respectively, conjuring conflict within areas of romance and finance. Prepare for surprises as the latter planet encourages feelings of rebellion and innovation against the status quo. Meanwhile, Makemake and Mercury maintain their favorable sextile under your sign and Sagittarius, increasing the cosmic call to charity and support.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea leans into its tense square with Mars retrograde under your sign and Leo. The waning crescent also makes its way through your celestial domain, encouraging the emotional pull toward closure and resolution. Be wary of making major commitments today, Scorpio. Just because it’s been a while since you prioritized these feelings doesn’t mean you have to ignore when they feel uncomfortable.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms an auspicious trine with Makemake under Gemini and Libra, shifting emotional focus toward what we feel is right morally, emotionally, and pragmatically. The longer you resist the idea that you have more to learn, the further behind you’re liable to become, Sagittarius. Be wary of holding onto any old idea too strongly. Prepare yourself for surprises, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet continues its challenging square with Jupiter retrograde under Pisces and Gemini, respectively. The cosmos continues to present new opportunities to reimagine what proper boundaries look like, stargazer. Perhaps it’s time to start paying attention to your surroundings and adjusting your trajectory accordingly. The longer you ignore these potential the misdirections, the harder it will become to redirect.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a challenging square with Venus under Taurus and Aquarius, suggesting potential conflict within new stages in romantic or financial investments. Just because you’ve always done something a certain way doesn’t mean you need to continue to do so, stargazer. Don’t be so quick to brush off something new just because it’s different.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Pisces and Scorpio. This cosmic alignment points toward conflict in areas of emotional intuition and foresight. It might become more difficult to trust your instincts and, in turn, willingly stop and face the consequences of these feelings. Your future self will be glad you tried anyway.

Pisces monthly horoscope

