Daily Horoscope: December 5, 2024

The conjunction between Ceres, Venus, and Pluto reaches its strongest point as a waxing crescent Moon brings itself into the cosmic mix. This alignment on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius fosters a focus on self-preservation, rejuvenation, and transformative investments. Add in the presence of an action-oriented lunar phase, and all celestial signs point to giving to the parts of your life that give back to you. Nurture your body that protects, empowers, and sustains you. Take care of financial burdens or responsibilities to the best of your ability. Deepen your connection to your romantic partner with quality one-on-one time. Protect your assets, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Today’s potent conjunction of Venus, Ceres, and Pluto coincides nicely with the ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the Sun. The latter alignment has been placing a clear emphasis on social connections, whether romantic, platonic, or possibly professional. Under the influence of the former conjunction, now is an ideal time to take action toward deepening and fortifying those bonds.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet is a key player in today’s potent conjunction between Venus, Ceres, and Pluto on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. This celestial combination encourages us to take care of what (or whom) takes care of us. As someone who enjoys the finer things in life, surely you can appreciate the work that is required of life’s treasures.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde inches further into its challenging square with Saturn as it continues its backward trek through Sagittarius. Mishaps and miscommunications have the potential to set your progress back more than you might think. Keep a close eye on your words and actions, Gemini. Silly mistakes happen. But that doesn’t negate the need for due caution. Be sure to tread carefully.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon joins a powerful conjunction of Venus, Ceres, and Pluto on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. This cosmic alignment serves as a green light from the cosmos, encouraging us to invest in what enriches our daily lives. Remember, stargazer, this doesn’t need to be financial. The stars warn against underestimating the long-term benefits of meaningful emotional investments.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues its opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius and Gemini, respectively. The clashing influences of a fire-ruled and air-ruled sign have the potential to be explosive, so be careful, Leo. Jupiter’s negative alignment to the Sun suggests this large planet’s retrograde period will offer revelations that challenge the ego. Avoid assuming everything is personal.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde begins to sink into its tense square with Saturn as your former ruling planet flies backward through Sagittarius. With Mercury increasing the likelihood of chaos and mishaps, this cosmic alignment becomes even more noteworthy. Disciplinarian Saturn indicates difficulties maintaining responsibilities or an inability to keep boundaries in the face of stress and turmoil. There’s a difference between helpfulness and martyrdom.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet is one of the key celestial figures in the potent, multi-body conjunction of Venus, Ceres, Pluto, and the waxing crescent Moon on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. All cosmic signs toward making meaningful emotional or financial investments so that they can pay you back in the long run. You can’t wait until the last minute to commit, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto, Venus, Ceres, and the waxing crescent Moon conjoin on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. This cosmic alignment urges you to consider the ways you can take care of yourself in the long run. As freeing as living from day to day might feel, you’re only doing your future self a disservice by not keeping an eye on the road ahead.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s dual opposition to Mercury retrograde and the Sun adds an extra layer of tension to a challenging square between Mercury retrograde and Saturn under your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively. The stars warn against allowing something as simple as an honest mistake to completely derail your sense of self. No one is keeping score like you, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Mercury retrograde continues its backward flight through Sagittarius, this nearby planet’s challenging square with your ruling planet, Saturn, strengthens. Mercurian chaos is a direct affront to your pragmatic, stable sensibilities. Nevertheless, we can’t control what the universe chooses to lay at our feet. We can only control what we do with it. Focus on what you can change, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus adds its innovative, rebellious energy to the already potent conjunction of Venus, Ceres, Pluto, and the waxing crescent Moon via an auspicious trine. Uranus’ placement in Taurus provides much-needed motivation to forge ahead even when the going gets tough. You can’t avoid challenges forever, Aquarius. The more you practice handling these road bumps, the better you can avoid them.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with the potent conjunction of Venus, Ceres, Pluto, and the waxing crescent Moon on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius. The cosmos’ clear emphasis on investment and rejuvenation lends itself nicely to Neptune’s imaginative energy. There are no hard and fast rules for emotionally and financially investing in your future. Go with your gut.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.