Daily Horoscope: January 13, 2025

The full Moon reaches its peak strength today in its native Cancer, heightening this celestial event’s inherent power to the next level. Meanwhile, the Moon also forms an auspicious trine with Venus in Pisces, encouraging us to follow our hearts in matters of love and money. Pay attention to your inner voice at this time, stargazer. This soft guidance can make all the difference at the end of the day. An ongoing square between the ego-driven Sun and rebellious Eris makes acting out of one’s best interest more tempting. For your sake, the stars urge you to resist this defiant streak.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A direct opposition between the Sun and your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, eased into place over the weekend, and its effects are even stronger today. Let the unexpected pitfalls and roadblocks presented by the red planet’s retrograde period guide you toward a more successful path. As disheartening as these mishaps might feel, they get you one step closer to the correct solution.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Jupiter retrograde form a challenging square under Pisces and Gemini, respectively. Revelations and discoveries pertaining to romantic relationships, financial investments, or senses of self become more unsettling and jarring. The Moon offers a celestial boost, creating a fleeting but potent trine with your ruling planet. Listen to your emotions, Taurus. Let these feelings navigate you forward.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The full Moon forms a direct opposition to Mercury today, muddying the connection between our emotional selves and the version of ourselves we project into the world. Speaking your truth might become more difficult as communicative Mercury butts heads with the Moon’s governance over our shadow selves. Remember, Gemini: not having the right words for something isn’t enough to invalidate your experience.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon reaches its peak potency in your celestial domain, the ruling Zodiac sign of this particular celestial body. Emotional sensitivity will consequently be at an all-time high, turning up the heat in your interpersonal relationships, for better or worse. There is a fine line between using these feelings as guideposts and letting them take over your better judgment.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Having the capacity to dream big can be a blessing and a curse, Leo. On the one hand, increased imagination—bolstered today by a favorable sextile between the Sun and Neptune—can open doors you might not have considered otherwise. But on the other hand, when you spend too much time daydreaming, you can miss out on the reality happening around you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A celestial standoff between your ruling planet, Mercury, and the full Moon in Capricorn and Cancer, respectively, indicates conflict in areas of communication, emotional connections, and your role within both. Your ruling planet’s placement in Capricorn provides a pragmatic energy to how you express yourself and absorb external information. Don’t overthink your solution here, Virgo. It’s simpler than you think.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a tense square with Jupiter retrograde in Pisces and Gemini. This challenging alignment signals an inability or unwillingness to entertain new ideas in areas of love and finance. These are sensitive issues, which can make accepting criticism in these areas all the more difficult. Ironically, it also makes it that much more critical, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s square with Haumea continues in Aquarius and your celestial domain, maintaining an overall sense of flux and transition. These feelings don’t operate on a finite timeline, Scorpio. The more you try to rush the process along, the longer it will feel. Focus on small, meaningful tasks you can accomplish in the interim, and the progress will happen.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, forms two paradoxical alignments with Venus and Makemake in Pisces and Libra. Jupiter’s square with Venus indicates challenges within discoveries or new perspectives in romantic and financial investments. Meanwhile, the trine between Jupiter and Makemake shifts attention toward ways to give back to your community. The best way to help isn’t always the most comfortable.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn forms a fortuitous trine with the full Moon in Pisces and Cancer, fortifying your emotional resolve in the face of ongoing hardship or responsibilities. The Moon’s placement in its native domain heightens intuition and sensitivity. As your ruling planet continues its trek through Pisces, the stars remind you that learning to trust yourself is a never-ending endeavor.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun’s auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde continues in Capricorn and Taurus, respectively. Your ruling planet continues to push toward inner rebellion and rediscovery, further bolstered by the ego-driven Sun. Learning to entertain different perspectives from your own can make a massive difference in your future prosperity, Aquarius. Don’t be so quick to write off a good idea because it isn’t yours.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s trine with Mars retrograde continues, maintaining a heightened sensitivity in the face of the red planet’s retrograde period’s rocky influence over our professional and personal endeavors. The cosmos often offers substantial warnings of trouble ahead. The problem is whether our conscious minds take the time to heed these signals. You can save yourself a lot of grief if you do, Pisces.

