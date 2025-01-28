Daily Horoscope: January 28, 2025

Mercury and Pluto conjoin on the cusp of Aquarius, inviting new ideas that lead to positive transformation and greater success. Each celestial body gets us close to these pursuits, but not quite. Mercury’s domain over our ability to create brilliant ideas is one step in the right direction. Pluto’s keen sense of power flow and dynamics helps us take another step. Allow these planets to work in tandem in your favor, stargazer. Don’t overlook the “busy” work, and don’t underestimate the power of paying attention to your surroundings. How will your sign fare today?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends its final moments in a harmonious trine with Venus through tomorrow morning. This alignment, anchored in Cancer and Pisces, respectively, is a water-centric sign that directly opposes your typically fiery approach to life. As tempting as it might be to rush forward in pursuit of your dreams, the stars encourage a slower and softer pace, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ trine with Mars retrograde makes an interesting addition to your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Uranus retrograde. The positive sextile between Venus and Uranus signals toward change and revolution. But Mars retrograde inherently slows the wheels of progress to a lazy roll, indicating that perhaps it’s time for you to learn the importance of waiting for the bigger picture’s sake.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet conjoins with Pluto on the cusp of Aquarius, setting the stage for significant transformation ahead. Pluto can get a bad reputation for its dark, mysterious influence. But just because something is shadowy doesn’t automatically make it dangerous. As intellectual Mercury joins forces with this Pluto, the stars urge you to find your own light amidst the darkness.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly new Moon spends its final moments in Capricorn as it inches closer toward a conjunction with Pluto and Mercury in Aquarius. Your ruling celestial body forms a direct opposition to Mars retrograde today, indicating conflict within areas of personal growth. The quickest way to prevent you from meeting your goals is to resign yourself to failure.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun makes its way through Aquarius, it finds itself in the same potent conjunction with Pluto and Mercury. The Sun typically influences matters of ego and life purpose. Paired with this planetary conjunction, the stars seem to offer a green light to go forward with your plans. You have a good head on your shoulders, Leo. Use it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury conjoins with Pluto and the Sun in Aquarius. All cosmic signs point to significant change ahead, Virgo. Try not to scare it off by nitpicking as soon as it arrives. Give yourself time to acclimate to this new normal. Just because it feels off at first doesn’t mean it will forever. Keep an open and curious mind as you proceed.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The auspicious trine between Makemake retrograde and the Sun in your celestial domain and Aquarius strengthens, placing a greater emotional emphasis on taking care of yourself for the sake of others. Despite your best efforts, you can’t keep running on fumes, Libra. If you want to lend a helping hand, then you have to get the support you need, too.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet is in quite the celestial traffic jam today, conjoining with Mercury and the Sun in Aquarius. From the planetary players to the cosmic domain, this forecast shines a bit brighter than you’re typically used to. Don’t be so quick to shy away from its glow, Scorpio. Allow yourself the opportunity to come out of the shadows for once.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The coinciding trines between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Makemake retrograde in Libra and the Sun in Aquarius continue to pave the way toward self-actualization and prosperity. You spend so much time focusing on the external goals you can accomplish. But what of your internal pursuits? These accolades might not be as public, but they’re certainly no less important, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The almost dark Moon continues to dominate much of your cosmic forecast as it makes its way across your celestial domain. The new Moon is a time of rest, recharging, and rejuvenation. You might be able to skip this natural cycle of life once, twice, or even three times. But eventually, all these credited resources will catch up with you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms an auspicious trine with a nearly new Moon in Taurus and Capricorn. Paired with a potent conjunction of the Sun, Pluto, and Mercury in your celestial domain, the stars urge you to take those ideas rattling around in your head and start figuring out how to make them a reality once and for all.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus forms two notable alignments in your celestial domain. The first, a favorable sextile with Uranus retrograde in Taurus, eases you toward new ways of thinking about yourself, your loved ones, and the importance of financial stability. The second, a trine with Mars retrograde, encourages you to pay close attention to things that feel off. Don’t ignore your discomfort, Pisces.

