Daily Horoscope: January 29, 2025

The celestial traffic jam in Aquarius continues as a nearly new Moon conjoins with the Sun, Mercury, and Pluto. There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with the new Moon. These lunar phases encourage restoration and rejuvenation. Take a breather. Find a good stopping point, and actually stop. Mercury’s assistance in helping you mentally lock in this on-and-off approach to your progress will have tremendously positive outcomes for your overall success and transformation, hinted at by Pluto. Finally, the Sun’s overarching influence indicates this cosmic mash-up will have long-lasting implications for your life’s purpose. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde and Eris continue their challenging square in Cancer and your celestial domain, maintaining a sense of friction between what you need to do and what you want to do. Acting in your own best interest doesn’t always feel as good as the idea might suggest. The high road can indeed be an exhausting and lonely place, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Uranus retrograde’s positive sextile continues in Pisces and Taurus. As nice as stability and comfort can be, even these constants can start to turn after a while. This curious, innovative alignment pushes you to try new things. Look for ways to enliven a friendship or spice up a romantic connection. Invest your resources in new, satisfying ways.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury continues its celestial mash-up with Pluto, the Sun, and now, the new Moon in Aquarius. Great transformation awaits you, Gemini. Make sure you keep your heart, mind, and eyes open so that you don’t miss it when it arrives. Pay attention to power dynamics and how you fit into them. If there isn’t a place at the table, make one.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The new Moon in Aquarius conjoins with Mercury, Pluto, and the Sun, making it a particularly potent dark phase. With Mercury and Pluto in the mix, cosmic signs seem to point to new discoveries and revelations that will lead to significant transformations. The new Moon reminds us we can often learn more from listening and observing than talking and doing.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its conjunction with Mercury, Pluto, and the new Moon in Aquarius. This cosmic mash-up seems to point to major changes ahead. Fortunately, Mercury offers some intellectual clarity to help you get from point A to point B. Trust your instincts, Leo. They’ve gotten you this far. Who’s to say they can’t take you even further?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet is involved in a major celestial mash-up in Aquarius as Mercury, Pluto, the Sun, and the new Moon all conjoin. While the number of celestial players might suggest a need for action or business, the lunar phase encourages a more reflective approach to the situation at hand. Maybe your most pressing task is simply to learn from this.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Uranus’ ongoing sextile makes a positive complement to the trine between the ego-driven Sun and Makemake retrograde. Rebellious Uranus’ influence over Venus’ domain of love and finances adds a feeling of excitement in the air. Anything is possible, Libra, even the seemingly impossible task of making the world a better place than when you found it.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s conjunction with Mercury, the new Moon, and the Sun provides an invaluable opportunity to capitalize on some major celestial energy. Mercury provides communicative power and mental clarity. The Moon and the Sun keep your ego and emotions in a delicate balance. Stay the course, and the presence of your ruling planet suggests great prosperity and evolution await.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, maintains its trine with the Sun in Gemini and Aquarius. Don’t fool yourself into thinking one burst of experimental curiosity is enough to satiate the call the cosmos are sending out for you, Sagittarius. This is an ongoing process. You’ve tried one thing. Now, the stars urge you to try something else. Keep pushing forward.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With Saturn’s ongoing placement in Pisces, it might become more tempting to fall into self-deprecating rabbit holes of rumination. Your dedication to your personal growth and accountability is admirable. But the previous versions of yourself are no less deserving of grace and patience, Capricorn. We’re all figuring this out as we go. Be as kind to yourself as you are to others.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today’s most notable conjunction occurs under your celestial domain, with Mercury, Pluto, the new Moon, and the Sun all crossing paths. This potent mash-up suggests changes ahead, with transformative Pluto shifting the compass of communicative Mercury. It’s not time for big decisions just yet. But it is time to prepare. Reaffirm your values, and stand strong in those beliefs.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn is slowly easing into a square with Mars retrograde under your celestial domain and Cancer, creating a water-dominant forecast indicative of difficulties with procrastination or inconsistency. You are the ruler of your own ship, Pisces, and that’s a blessing and a curse. You have the power to run it how you please. But that burden deserves your respect.

