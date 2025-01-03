Daily Horoscope: January 3, 2025

A challenging square between the waxing crescent Moon and Uranus retrograde in Aquarius and Taurus is a subtle warning of unpredictability ahead. However, the stars stabilize this rocky ground somewhat with a favorable sextile between the Moon and Mercury, flying in Sagittarius. Prepare for shakeups ahead, but rest assured that you can handle whatever comes your way. These hurdles are rarely as scary as their proximity makes them appear, stargazer. Pushing through the discomfort will be the hardest part, especially with energy-draining Mars retrograde continuing its opposition with transformative Pluto.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The crossroad you’re facing won’t necessarily become easier to navigate the more you stand there and worry, Aries. You have to start putting this nervous energy to good use. With your ruling planet in retrograde and Mars forming two challenging alignments at once (a square with instinctual Haumea and an opposition to Pluto), staying strong will be more important than ever.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus crosses over from Aquarius to Pisces, increasing sensitivity in areas of love and finance. This placement will lend itself nicely to leaning into your sentimental side, Taurus. Don’t be so quick to push against these feelings simply because they’re out of the ordinary for you. With Uranus retrograde flying under your sign, now is an ideal time to try new things.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde and Ceres form an auspicious trine under your sign and Aquarius, respectively, opening your heart and mind to novel ways of taking care of yourself and others. Perhaps it’s time to rethink your idea of what support and encouragement really look like, Gemini. There is a fine line between uplifting someone and enabling them. Be wary of where you walk.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a tense square with Uranus retrograde today, which would normally be a chaos-ridden alignment. And while it certainly has the potential to be still, the stars offer encouragement by way of a sextile between the waxing crescent Moon and Chiron and the Moon and Mercury. Use your past experience to guide you. It’s a valuable tool, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The ongoing square between the Sun and Makemake in Capricorn and Libra indicates an unstable or untrustworthy environmental connection. Things might feel a bit more in flux than usual under this alignment. But it’s not necessarily a guarantee for disaster. Hold firm in your beliefs, and try to roll with the punches as best you can. Be like water, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury forms a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, which provides a helpful cosmic boost in the face of the challenging square between the former celestial body and Uranus retrograde in Taurus. Stubborn thinking and indignant hesitation abound, but Mercury’s sextile with the Moon helps logically sort through these difficult feelings. Things aren’t as bad as they seem.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ongoing square between Makemake and the Sun under your celestial domain and Capricorn destabilizes things a bit, shaking inner and outer environments up and creating a disconnect between yourself and others. When this happens, the best thing you can do is take time to recalibrate and recenter. You can’t rush this process, Libra. You’ll know when it’s time to call it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The opposition between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Mars retrograde continues. Personal transformations are slow, often painful processes. The more you kick yourself while you’re down, the longer you guarantee a lack of substantial progress. The stars urge you to be okay with accepting the little achievements and stop worrying about a massive win. Take this one day at a time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, continues its fortuitous trine with Ceres in Aquarius. Ceres’ domain over how we care for ourselves and others suggests a need to change how you approach your relationships, both the one you have with yourself and with others. Don’t be so quick to assume that your gestures of love and kindness are that discernible.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn remains locked in two notable alignments: a sextile with the Sun and a square with Jupiter retrograde. The former, more positive alignment is a good sign, indicating an amicable relationship between your ego and your sense of responsibility. The square is a bit trickier, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to entertain perspectives outside of your own. Be skeptical of your skepticism.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde forms a challenging square with the waxing crescent Moon in Taurus and your celestial domain. Your ruling planet’s placement has been directly battling your inner stubborn streak, pushing you toward the parts of yourself that you’ve written off or hidden. The Moon in Aquarius emphasizes Uranus’ call to explore, experiment, and evolve. Will you heed these celestial bodies’ requests?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus is beginning to cross over into your celestial territory, increasing sensitivity and emotional connection to areas of love and finance. While this can certainly be useful in healthy moderation, there is also a chance that your intuitive energy can lead to overthinking or fantasizing. Continue as usual, but be sure you’re keeping an eye on your inner well-being.

Pisces monthly horoscope

