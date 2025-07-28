Daily Horoscope: July 28, 2025

The Moon continues its waxing crescent phase in Virgo, aligning with Mars and pushing us to act on what we’ve been avoiding—especially in the daily details we keep putting off. At the same time, the Sun nears an opposition with Pluto retrograde, which can bring tension around control, ego, and personal power. If something feels harder than it should, it might be time to look at what you’re holding onto too tightly. Mercury retrograde keeps things reflective, so don’t rush decisions just to escape discomfort. Stargazer, this is the kind of day where small adjustments carry weight. Progress might not look flashy, but it’s still progress.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon meets Mars in Virgo today, Aries, sharpening your instincts but shortening your fuse. You’re hyper-aware of what needs fixing, and that urgency can be helpful—or it can burn bridges before you’ve crossed them. Check your tone before launching into problem-solver mode. Sometimes the real win isn’t being right, but being useful without steamrolling the moment.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon squares Venus today, pressing on a disconnect between what you feel and what you think you should feel, Taurus. Venus in Gemini wants to keep things light, but the Moon’s not having it. A near sextile to Chiron and retrograde Eris encourages you to speak plainly—especially when it’s uncomfortable. You don’t need to be polished to be real.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s sextile with Makemake keeps your mind on how you show up in the world, Gemini—not just what you say, but how it lands. You’re great at switching lanes mid-convo, but today asks for clarity over charm. If something matters, slow down long enough to mean it. Authenticity might not be flashy, but it hits harder than clever ever will.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon, your ruling force, joins Mars in Virgo today and squares Venus, which means even small slights might hit like a slap, Cancer. You’re trying to hold it together, but your reactions could spike before your logic catches up. Don’t pretend you’re fine if you’re clearly not. Say it straight. The people who care won’t make you explain twice.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun in your sign nears an opposition to Pluto retrograde, Leo, turning your attention to power dynamics that feel stickier than usual. If someone’s trying to dominate the narrative, you’ll feel it fast—and won’t love it. But before you snap back, ask if you’re repeating a pattern. Not every challenge requires fire. Sometimes strength looks like choosing not to play.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde in Leo sextiles Makemake, turning your usual clarity into a messier, more meaningful kind of insight, Virgo. You might second-guess yourself more than usual, but that pause has value. Let the questions breathe before you chase answers. Just because it isn’t perfect doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Progress today looks more like honesty than precision.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With the Moon squaring Venus, you’re feeling a little off-center, Libra—like the version of you you’re showing doesn’t quite match what’s happening underneath. Venus in Gemini wants ease and flow, but emotional friction keeps poking through. A near sextile to Eris retrograde reminds you that keeping things smooth shouldn’t come at the cost of honesty. You don’t need to pretend today.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde nears an opposition to the Sun, and it’s got you scanning the room for hidden agendas, Scorpio. You’re reading between every line—and you’re not wrong to. Just make sure you’re not projecting old wounds onto current dynamics. Not everyone is out to control the narrative. Some people just aren’t used to someone who sees this clearly.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s square to Makemake challenges how you show up for what you believe in, Sagittarius. It’s easy to stay busy chasing purpose, but today asks if your direction still feels honest. If something feels forced, it probably is. Let your actions speak for what matters—not the optics, not the momentum, just the truth you’re actually willing to live by.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn stays close to Neptune retrograde and forms a sextile with Uranus, pulling you between structure and reinvention, Capricorn. You’re used to building toward something solid—but today’s astrology asks what happens when the blueprint starts to blur. Let yourself question the plan without abandoning the goal. Growth doesn’t mean tossing the rules. It means updating the ones that stopped making sense.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus keeps its sextile to Neptune retrograde and Saturn, giving you rare access to both imagination and execution, Aquarius. You’re used to seeing what others don’t—but today, you might actually get the green light to do something with it. Don’t let fear of permanence stall your ideas. Innovation isn’t a threat to stability. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that sustains it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde holds steady with Saturn and keeps its sextile to Uranus, nudging you to shape what’s been floating in your head, Pisces. You don’t need to over-explain your process—just give it a container. When imagination meets structure, things begin to move. Let today be about trusting that your ideas deserve space in the real world, not just in your thoughts.

Pisces monthly horoscope