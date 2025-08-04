Darksiders 4 Has Finally Been Revealed, Ending the Long Wait

It’s been seven years since the last mainline entry in the Darksiders series. And many fans wondered if there would ever be a fourth game to bring things to a close. Well, thanks to the recent THQ Nordic Showcase, we’re finally getting it.

Darksiders 4 gets a teaser trailer: Watch Now

So, whoever gathered the Dragon Balls and used your one and only wish on this, thank you. Darksiders 4 continues the story established in the first three games. If you don’t remember, the stories of the original three games ran parallel to each other as you played as three of the four horsemen of the apocalypse.

The fourth, Strife, was playable in Darksiders Genesis. That game is a spin-off prequel of the series. However, the only reason I can see for that is the playstyle being different, as the story leads directly into the main series.

But Darksiders 4 features all four horsemen and will allow you to choose which one you want to play with. Given that, it’s a reasonable expectation that co-op will be involved. And if not, let’s go ahead and make that happen. Riding around the world with three other players sounds incredible, and I’d have to think that the world would support that.

Details are obviously scarce, but here is what’s on the Darksiders website:

Game Features:

Choose Your Horseman

Take up one of the legendary Horsemen—each with their own unique weapons and combat styles.

Cinematic Combat

Experience fast-paced, visceral action blending melee, fluid traversal, and supernatural abilities.

Expansive Realms to Explore

Journey through apocalyptic landscapes – each teeming with secrets, enemies, and mythic bosses.

Anyone familiar with the ending of the first Darksiders will recognize the dialogue in the trailer as it’s what ends the game. Having the original three run in parallel allows this game to follow the first without losing any sense of continuity. It’s a pretty awesome setup that is finally paying off.