deafheaven-announce-2025-tour-dates-with-gatecreeper-and-trauma-ray

On the heels of announcing their next album and dropping a brand new song, Deafheaven has now revealed they’ll be hitting the road this spring for a headlining tour, with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray as support.

The tour will kick off on April 19th at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA — just a couple weeks after the release of their new album, Lonely People With Power — and will include stops in cities such as Portland, San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, and more. Deafheaven will also play two nights in New York City, on May 14th and May 15th.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are now available, with general on-sale for tickets beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10:00 AM local time. See the full list of tour dates below, and click here to see what we had to say about Deafheaven’s new single, “Magnolia.”

For tickets and more information on Deafheaven’s upcoming tour dates, visit www.deafheaven.com.