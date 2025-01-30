deafheaven-announce-2025-tour-dates-with-gatecreeper-and-trauma-ray

On the heels of announcing their next album and dropping a brand new song, Deafheaven has now revealed they’ll be hitting the road this spring for a headlining tour, with Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray as support.
The tour will kick off on April 19th at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA — just a couple weeks after the release of their new album, Lonely People With Power — and will include stops in cities such as Portland, San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, and more. Deafheaven will also play two nights in New York City, on May 14th and May 15th.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour are now available, with general on-sale for tickets beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10:00 AM local time. See the full list of tour dates below, and click here to see what we had to say about Deafheaven’s new single, “Magnolia.”
For tickets and more information on Deafheaven’s upcoming tour dates, visit www.deafheaven.com.
- April 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
- April 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
- April 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
- April 23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
- April 24 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
- April 25 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
- April 26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
- April 27 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
- April 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
- April 30 – Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre
- May 02 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
- May 03 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
- May 04 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
- May 05 – Chicago, IL – Metro
- May 06 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
- May 08 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
- May 09 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025*
- May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
- May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
- May 13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
- May 14 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
- May 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
- May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
- May 18 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville 2025*
- May 20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
- May 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
- May 23 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile
- June 08 – Nürburg, Germany – Rock am Ring 2025*
- June 12 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock 2025*
- June 14 – 15 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Outbreak Fest 2025*
- June 19 – 22 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting 2025*
- June 21 – Clisson, France – Hellfest 2025*
- June 25 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock 2025*
- June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air 2025*