Delta Flight Turns Into Chaotic Scene as Pigeons Fly Around Main Cabin

Some unticketed passengers caused quite the stir when they made their way onto a plane.

During a recent Delta flight, chaos ensued when two pigeons flew onto the plane before it departed from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Passenger Tom Caw took to Instagram to recount the ordeal.

“When I boarded Delta Flight 2348 at MSP tonight, I overheard another passenger tell a flight attendant there was a pigeon on the plane,” Caw wrote. “The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation.”

According to Caw, baggage handlers soon boarded the plane and took the pigeon off. Afterwards, Caw wrote, “People applauded. A young girl asked if she could pet it.”

A Second Pigeon Emerges on the Plane

The situation didn’t end there, though. As the plane began taxiing away from the gate, a second pigeon made its presence known when it flew down the aisle of the plane.

Caw posted a video of that pigeon’s time on the flight, which showed passengers screaming as the bird flew around the plane. The pigeon was eventually caught and the plane made its way back to the gate.

“Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him,” Caw wrote. “Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier.”

Another baggage handler came aboard to take care of the second pigeon, which was trying to hitch a ride to Madison, Wisconsin.

“My guess is the pigeons were tired of flying and wanted snacks,” Caw quipped. “They didn’t know this flight to MSN is too short for Delta to offer beverage/snack service.”

Delta reacted to the wild situation in a statement to NBC News.

“Delta appreciates the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure,” the airline said. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

