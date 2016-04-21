Get Over Your Fear of Dentists with Dentist’s New Single “Awful”



Photo via band

It’s a brave choice to name your band after one of the most hated professions in the world. You know that your name will invoke a reaction of pain, fear, and send many of your potential fans running for the nearest box of floss, and yet you choose to do it anyway.

Dentist make beachy guitar music sound so good you’ll think it’s just as easy to play. Formed in 2013, the band is Emily Bornemann on vocals and rhythm guitar, Justin Bornean on lead guitar, Nick Kaelblein on bass and Rudy Meier on drums. “Awful,” their latest release off forthcoming sophomore album Ceilings, is premiering below.

“Awful is about not being able to choose who you love, and ultimately being stuck with them.” says Emily of the song. “Sometimes they don’t notice you the way you’d like, or put the effort in that you’d like, so you’re left saying,’I never wanted it to be you.’ It’s a very heat of the moment song possibly following an argument.”

It could also be a song for following a truly bad experience at your dentist (I’m sorry, that’s the last dental joke I promise). Either way, listen to it below. It’s as good for you as, like, flossing.