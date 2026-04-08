Despite Attempted Murder Charge, Band of Ex-Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Moving Forward With EP

Co-founding Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert was arrested for attempted murder and assault charges on March 31, 2026. Held without bond in Maryland, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1. Reportedly, Ebert aggressively confronted the family of Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates on March 30.

At the Yates’ home, Ebert attempted to run over Yates’ father, William, with his car, causing “severe physical trauma,” according to Turnstile. The band cut ties with Ebert in 2022, and following the arrest, released a statement saying, in part, “We have no language left for Brady.”

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Meanwhile, Ebert’s other band, Experience, has shared that they are going ahead with a scheduled EP release. They issued a statement on social media addressing the incident, clarifying that they are aware of the seriousness of the situation.

“What happened involving Brady is serious and deeply upsetting,” they wrote. “Our hearts are with everyone affected. We don’t take any of this lightly. At the same time, we’ve made the decision to continue moving forward with our release.”

Brady Ebert’s Other Band Addresses Ex-Turnstile Guitarist’s Arrest Ahead of EP Release

Experience then continued their statement by describing the EP as being “built around a simple idea, facing what’s in front of you without running from it.” There are four movements to the album, touching on themes like “reaction,” “impulse,” “control,” “weight,” “pressure,” “awareness,” and “clarity.”

They added, “Every song lives in the present tense. No past no future just choices happening in real time. There’s no villain in this record. The struggle is distraction. The goal is awareness.”

In conclusion, they wrote, “We’re still releasing the project as planned this June.”

Since leaving Turnstile in 2022, Brady Ebert has made several rants on social media about them. Notably, in January 2026, he claimed “no one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general,” stating they were “pandering” to their fanbase.

Turnstile, in their April 2026 statement, said they parted ways with Ebert “in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community.” They said the decision came after consistent efforts to find Ebert help failed. Ultimately, “healthy communication was no longer possible, and he began threatening violence.”