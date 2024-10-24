Diddy Allegedly Forced Employees to Carry Pink Cocaine at All Times

Sean “Diddy” Combs “required” his employees to carry pink cocaine, a lawsuit alleges.

Pink cocaine, also known as tusi, has been making headlines recently—especially since the drug was found in Liam Payne’s system after his devastating death. While the synthetic club drug is pink, it isn’t actually cocaine. Instead, it’s a mix of substances like MDMA, ketamine, and caffeine.

According to a complaint filed earlier this year by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Combs’ employees were mandated to carry pink cocaine—as well as regular cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, and GHB (a date rape drug) with them at all times.

“It was important to defendant [ex-chief of staff Kristina] Khorram to have Mr. Combs’ drug of choice immediately ready when he asks for it,” Jones claimed in the lawsuit. Allegedly, Combs would take these drugs himself and distribute them to his high-profile guests.

The complaint also claimed that Khorram would tell her assistants to “keep Mr. Combs ‘high’ off gummies and pills throughout the 13 months that Jones worked with them.”

She wasn’t the only one allegedly involved in supplying him with drugs, of course. In fact, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, was accused of transporting pink cocaine for him back in April of 2023. According to Jones’s lawsuit, she took the illicit drug on a private jet from Miami to the Water Music Festival in Virginia because Combs’s usual drug mule forgot it.

Pink cocaine is a relatively new drug, and researchers don’t fully understand all of its long-term effects—partly because individual pill compositions vary a lot. Because the drug includes both stimulants and depressants, users typically experience a variety of sensations, from a racing heart to a euphoric mood.

Of course, this drug can also be extremely dangerous and even deadly, especially if abused or mixed with other substances. Some people might experience low body temperature and seizures, among other effects.