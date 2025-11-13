Diddy’s Prison Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Following Alleged Rule Violations

Sean “Diddy” Combs was set to be released from prison in May 2028, but now he’ll be getting out a little later, and the move comes suspiciously after the disgraced hip-hop mogul was accused of prison rule violations.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment founder is currently behind bars at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey. He was originally scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028. However, Page Six reports that his release has been pushed to June 4, 2028.

The specific reason for Diddy’s release date charge is not clear. It comes, however, just days after TMZ reported that he was in “trouble with prison officials” for consuming “homemade alcohol” made of fermented sugar, Fanta, and apples.

Page Six stated that they reached out to Combs’ rep and the Bureau of Federal Prisons for comment, but as of this writing, they had not received a response.

Diddy was arrested in 2024 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Initially, he’d been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City. The embattled rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges and allegations against him. He repeatedly petitioned to be allowed to pay bail, but was consistently denied.

Diddy could have potentially faced a life sentence

In May, an eight-week trial commenced, concluding in a split verdict. The 55-year-old was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. These could have potentially come with a life sentence.

He was, however, convicted on two prostitution-related charges, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. The prosecution asked that he be sentenced to 11 years behind bars, while the defense asked for no more than 14 months in prison.

On Friday, Oct. 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian handed down his sentence of 50 months behind bars, saying, “Mr. Combs, you’re being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of. However, under law, the court ‘shall consider’ the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant.”

Diddy has also been named a defendant in multiple civil lawsuits

The AP noted that the judge also cited a law stating that no limitation shall be placed on the “background, character, and conduct” that a judge is allowed to consider when making a judgment. This includes video footage of Diddy violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Additionally, Diddy has been facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.