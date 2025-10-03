Diddy Has Been Sentenced to Prison Time in His Sex Crimes Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, following a conviction on prostitution charges.

On Friday, Oct. 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian handed down his sentence of 50 months behind bars, saying, “Mr. Combs, you’re being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of. However, under law, the court ‘shall consider’ the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant.”

The AP noted that the judge also cited a law stating that no limitation shall be placed on the “background, character and conduct” that a judge is allowed to consider when making a judgment. This includes video footage of Diddy violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City since his arrest in 2024. He was initially hit with sex trafficking and racketeering charges, while also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and allegations against him, but was consistently denied bail multiple times.

In May, an eight-week trial kicked off, ending in a split verdict between the jury. The 55-year-old disgraced hip-hop mogul was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. These could have potentially come with a life sentence.

He was ultimately convicted on two prostitution-related charges, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. The prosecution asked that he be sentenced to 11 years behind bars, while the defense asked for no more than 14 months in prison.

In a letter to Judge Subramanian ahead of his sentencing, Diddy apologized and expressed “how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused,” according to NBC News.

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness,” Diddy continued, later adding, “Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn.”