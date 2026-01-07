Digimon Story: Time Stranger Team is Expanding With Plans for More Games

The devs behind Digimon Story: Time Stranger have revealed in a recent interview that they are expanding the team, with plans to create more Digimon games. This announcement follows the overwhelming success of Time Stranger following its release in October 2025. The game undoubtedly made a huge impact, drawing attention back to the Digimon franchise. Because of this, it seems new doors may have been opened, and the wait for a new Digimon game among fans may not take as long as this hit took to develop.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Team Expands Significantly With Plans For New Games

This information was shared by Ryosuke Hara and Yusuke Tomoto (via 4gamer). According to these devs, the future of Digimon video games seems to be heading in a strong direction. However, they seem well aware that continuing to raise the bar will take a lot of hard work. Despite mentioning the game’s undeniable success and huge fanbase, Ryosuke Hara touched on areas in which they need to remain vigilant and become more reflective. Here’s exactly what he had to say:

“We are currently focusing on collaboration with Toei Animation and other group companies regarding Digimon content. Going forward, we will continue to focus on games while growing the Digimon IP as a whole through these efforts.” “This time, it took eight years, but the Digimon game team is gradually expanding in size and working to create a system that will allow for continuous growth. We have a lot of things in mind, so I hope you will look forward to future Digimon games.”



As seen above, it has been suggested that the team already has a few budding ideas in the works, with fans being encouraged to look forward to the future. The approach of Digimon Story: Time Stranger was to widen the target audience of Digimon games, particularly towards adults. Now that it’s safe to say that this has been a success, Hara has suggested that this same approach to widen the appeal to more players will be taken. Specifically, it was mentioned that the next Digimon game could provide an introduction for players previously unfamiliar with the franchise.

“With “Time Stranger,” we’ve done everything we could in terms of content for Digimon fans, so if we do something in the future, we’re thinking about how we need to aim for something new that even people who only know “What is Digimon?” can pick up.”

This certainly makes for exciting news around the Digimon community and fans of the Time Stranger title. While Digimon has always been popular, games under this franchise could continue to rival other big players if the same polish and care is taken. This has already been seen to a certain degree, with Time Stranger causing a lot of unhappy Pokemon players to pivot towards this title instead of the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A game, which released around the same time.

As for any firm details on new projects in the Digimon space, no substantial rumors or new reveals have yet been made. However, the information provided through this dev interview is more than enough to get fans excited for future possibilities. Who knows what kind of new designs, story, and gameplay mechanics will be coming next?