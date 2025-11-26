Get Lit on the DL: The Most Discreet Weed Products for Surviving the Holidays

The holidays are in full swing and so is all the stress and anxiety that comes with them–at least for nearly nine out of 10 Americans who report feeling stressed this time of year. From political arguments to uncomfortable conversations about your life choices, you might find yourself looking for ways to keep your cool while seated at the dinner table. That’s where weed comes in.

Of course, the “cousin walk” is a longstanding Thanksgiving and holiday tradition for many families. You know the scene: the younger crew excuse themselves for a quick pre-dinner walk and return home with red eyes, a big appetite, and an alarmingly good mood.

But not all family dynamics allow for a casual cousin walk. Maybe your judgmental aunt has a really good nose or you’re just not good at lying about your whereabouts. Whatever the case, you’re in luck. It’s 2025 and you have a host of discreet weed products and accessories at your disposal.

So go ahead, get high for the holidays. No one needs to know.

Discreet Edibles for the Holidays

If you want to fly under the radar while high this holiday season, consider stocking up on edibles. They don’t produce any distinguishable smell and they can last significantly longer than other methods of consumption. Plus, you have a world of options to choose from.

Extra strength edibles are great for those who are comfortable with their tolerance and need something that really hits this holiday season. I would not recommend trying out a super potent edible for the first time at a family gathering, though. Test it out before you make the holidays a whole lot more stressful by getting too high.

Need something extra strength? Try Koi’s Delta-9 Extra Strength THC Gummies for a serious boost. You might discover that your uncle’s latest conspiracy theories actually are interesting and plausible.

For those who just want a classic and balanced high, something like TRĒ House Peach Pear Delta-9 Gummies should do the trick. Pop one in before you walk through the door and let the stress melt away.

If you want the most discreet edible option of all, go for something you can pop at the table without anyone thinking twice. I can’t recommend Moxey’s Mints enough for this scenario. They have a variety of formulas for relief, energy, zen, and more. They’re also available in low doses so you can discreetly pop one in your mouth to take the edge off and throw a few more in if the conversation gets too heated.

Pro-tip: put a few in a regular mint tin for the ultimate discreetness. Just make sure the mints don’t look identical and you can tell them apart in case grandma wants to freshen her breath, too.

Inhale without the smell

Despite your best efforts to chew gum and use eyedrops and douse yourself in perfume, if you just smoked a joint, you’re probably going to smell like it when you walk through the front door. That option is off the table.

But if you don’t like relying on edibles to get high, there are still many discreet options available. Vape pens are a quick, easy, and convenient way to get high without any evidence. Just excuse yourself to the bathroom or step outside for a quick puff without raising any eyebrows.

We have an entire list of best THC vapes to check out if you’re in the market. But when it comes to the best discreet vape, we really like the Secret Nature THCa Forbidden Fruit Vape. It’s portable and packed with pure sungrown THCa resin that keeps the the flavor and effects as close to the plant as possible.

If you’re dedicated to consuming flower instead of edibles or other more discreet options, I respect the commitment. Your dream of getting high for the holiday gathering is still attainable. It just requires a little more preparation.

First, you’re going to want to get your hands on a dry herb vaporizer. These handy devices turn flower into a flavorful, combustion-free vapor that you can subtly inhale in private. They produce a very subtle aroma, but it dissipates much faster than smoke and smells more botanical than weed smoke.

Dry Herb Vaporizers for the Holidays

Dry herb vapes are generally a bit bigger than their oil vape counterparts. But there are still some discreet options on the market for those who want to utilize the power of flower this holiday season.

Try the Planet of the Vapes Lobo Vaporizer for a portable, discreet, and easy-to-use dry herb vape. Just pack it with some ground flower before you go and you’re set for a smooth holiday gathering. If you just need a few puffs here and there, this is your guy. But as I said in my review, it holds about 0.2 grams of flower. If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of discreetly reloading it, you may want to opt for the next option.

The PAX Flow dry herb vape is another great choice for a discreet and handy dry herb vape to bring to your holiday gatherings. This one holds a generous 0.25 to .50 grams of flower. You can read all about it in our review or check out other dry herb vapes from PAX, including the mini–another solid and discreet choice.

THCa Flower to Pair with Dry Herb Vapes

If you’re set on bringing flower to the holiday gatherings, a dry herb vape will keep you flying under the radar. Just don’t be weird when you say you’re stepping outside, okay?

If you need some flower to fill your vape with, check out our list of best THCa flower for different options to fit all occasions.

For the holiday season, we recommend Mood Wonder Bread THCa flower for optimal social effects. Diet Smoke’s Gelato 33 THCa flower is another great choice for those seeking a high-potency option. If you’re looking for something on the lower potency side to keep your wits about you this time of year, consider Cheech and Chong’s Huckleberry + OG Kush THCa flower.