It’s DJ Koze vs. Daniel Avery vs. Tiga in this DJ-Kicks “Game”

You may not admit it, but you’ve probably always pitted your favorite DJs against each other. Who selects the most obscure songs? Who is best at capturing and elevating the energy of a

room?

Now, you’ll be able to play a similar game online. !K7, home of the popular DJ-Kicks mixes, has

released a new online game: DJ-Kicks Playing Cards.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

The game includes categories such as age, DJ bookings in the last year, tracks produced, and

social fans. Featured artists are past DJ-Kicks selectors, including Seth Troxler, DJ Koze and

Daniel Avery. And while you’re playing, you can jam to a DJ-Kicks Exclusive Mix at the bottom of the page.

Test your skills here.