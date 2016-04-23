Learn the Japanese Art of Crafting Perfect, Shiny Spheres of Dirt

Anyone’s who’s spent even five minutes as a human child knows the joy of playing with dirt. We’ve all formed shapes out of mud or natural clay, but few of us have managed to make anything beautiful. Not so the practitioners of hikaru dorodango, a Japanese art most popular among children that involves creating perfect, gleaming spheres of mud and clay. For their Buck the Cubicle series, P2 Photography interviewed Bruce Gardner, a dorodango practitioner, and visited his studio. Why would anyone want to make a glistening ball of dirt? Who knows, but one thing’s certain: after watching the video, you will, too.

