Identity Still Unknown, dvsn Releases “Too Deep”



Paul Jeffries, seen here not telling us who dvsn is

Nobody knows who dvsn is. Is it Nineteen85 working under a different name? Is it PARTYNEXTDOOR’s neighbor? Is it someone making music from the confines of The Weeknd’s hair? Whoever it is, he’s been putting out a consistent body or R&B music, the most recent of which teleports you back in time to an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The airy melodies the permeate the song give the vocalist’s sound more than enough to breathe, and hopefully future releases will follow suite. Plus hopefully one day we can learn his fucking identity. Until then, listen to “Too Deep.”