Easy Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the vegetable broth:

1 yellow onion, halved

2 whole cloves

4 carrots, halved

2 ribs celery, halved

1 potato, peeled and roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

kosher salt, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the soup:

1 pound 12 ounces|800 grams pumpkin, seeds removed and discarded, and cubed

4 cups|1 liter vegetable broth

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 bunch rosemary

1 bay leaf

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

for the yogurt mousse:

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon soy sauce

a few drops of your favorite hot sauce

for the croutons:

6 tablespoons|90 grams unsalted butter

2 sachets chamomile

4 ounces|114 grams Italian bread, cut into 1-inch pieces

Directions

Make the vegetable broth: Stick one clove into each half of the onion and add it to a large saucepan along with the carrots, celery, potato, bay leaf, and 3 liters of water. Bring to a simmer over medium and cook for 45 minutes. Strain, then season with salt. Makes 10 cups. Make the mousse: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, soy sauce, and hot sauce. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the croutons: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the chamomile and toast for 30 seconds, then add the bread. Toss to combine and toast, turning the cubes as needed, until the bread is golden all over, 3 minutes. Season with salt and set aside. Make the soup: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 1 minute. Add the rosemary and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Add the pumpkin and the vegetable stock and bring to a boil over high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the pumpkin is soft, 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender and purée until smooth, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Transfer back to a saucepan and season with salt,. Reduce until thick over medium heat, 12 minutes. Keep warm. To serve: Ladle soup into bowl and top with a dollop of the mousse. Garnish with some croutons and serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.