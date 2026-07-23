Bethesda Responds to Elder Scrolls 6 Delay Reports After Xbox Layoffs

Bethesda has responded to reports claiming that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be delayed following the recent Xbox layoffs. The Fallout publisher refuted the claims and provided a new update on TES6 development.

Bethesda Says Xbox Layoffs Have Not Delayed Elder Scrolls 6

Screenshot: Bethesda

Back in July, many players were surprised when Bethesda was one of the studios impacted by the major Xbox layoffs. The legendary publisher lost developers who had previously worked on the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises. Reports then began to circulate that The Elder Scrolls 6 would likely be delayed due to the studio losing some key veterans who were working on the game. However, according to Bethesda, this just isn’t true.

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In a recent interview with MrMattyPlays, Bethesda confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 development roadmap has not been impacted by the Xbox layoffs. In a statement released to the YouTuber, Bethesda wrote, “No. The roadmap [to The Elder Scrolls 6] is unaffected.” The studio issued the response when MrMattyPlays specifically asked if TES6 would face “some kind of delay” due to the July layoffs.

Although Bethesda didn’t give any additional details about The Elder Scrolls 6 development progress, its response seems to be pretty definitive. At least as of the time of this article, TES6 has not been delayed, and the Xbox layoffs have not affected its development roadmap. That said, it’s still unclear when The Elder Scrolls 6 will actually be released, although we might have a hint.

When Could The Elder Scrolls 6 Be Released?

Screenshot: Bethesda

While Bethesda didn’t reveal a TES6 release date, MrMattyPlays shared his take on when we could potentially see it. The YouTuber pointed to previously leaked documents from the FTC vs. Microsoft court case, which gave us an idea of Bethesda’s overall studio roadmap. Based on that, MrMattyPlays believes that we could see The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2028.

“If you pay attention to the FTC leak from Bethesda all those years ago, which has proven time and time again to be true—we are technically a few years away from The Elder Scrolls 6. If we’re to believe Bethesda here, it would put 2028 or 2029 [release date] back on the map.” The YouTuber then speculated that Bethesda could re-reveal TES6 in 2027 if its roadmap really has been unaffected.

That said, Matty stressed that this was only speculation and not anything officially confirmed. In all fairness, though, his prediction lines up with what other insider reports have said about TES6. Todd Howard also revealed that the game was “fully playable” , while reports in July claimed it was still “2 to 3” years away from release.

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Well, that would put The Elder Scrolls 6 on track for a potential 2028 or 2029 launch. Of course, Bethesda’s roadmap being unaffected doesn’t necessarily mean the game has a firm release date yet. However, it should at least reassure fans worried that the Xbox layoffs had pushed TES6 even further away.