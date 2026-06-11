The Elder Scrolls 6 Gets First Development Update In 8 Years

Microsoft has given us our first update on The Elder Scrolls 6 for the first time in over eight years. In a recent interview about TES6, Xbox executive Matt Booty revealed new development details about the much-anticipated Bethesda RPG. Here is the latest information about The Elder Scrolls VI from Microsoft.

Screenshot: Bethesda

Does anyone still remember The Elder Scrolls 6? It’s hard to believe that it’s now been eight years since TES6 was announced. It’s true though; its first reveal was at E3 2018. Even more surprising is that we haven’t heard a single update about the RPG during that entire time. However, all that changed when Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty recently opened up about the Bethesda RPG.

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In an interview with Variety, the Xbox executive revealed that he has seen The Elder Scrolls VI running in-engine and gave his description of the game. “So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd Howard and seen ‘Elder Scrolls’ playing, it looks amazing. And it’s coming along well. And we’ll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.”

Screenshot: Bethesda

Sadly, Booty did not give a time frame for when we could see The Elder Scrolls 6 again. However, the Xbox lead did acknowledge that Bethesda had announced the game too early. “I would say one of the more challenging balancing acts of someone in a job like mine is balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on. And you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment.”

When Will The Elder Scrolls 6 Release?

Screenshot: Bethesda

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time someone at Microsoft has hinted that the Elder Scrolls 6 release date is still far off. In a February 2026 interview with Kinda Funny Games, Todd Howard told viewers that the game was still far off from having any updates released about it from Xbox.

However, like Booty, Howard also described development as “going well” and confirmed that the RPG was now fully playable. Earlier this year, Howard also revealed that the majority of Bethesda Studios is now working full-time on The Elder Scrolls VI. So, based on these two recent interviews, it sounds like development for TES6 is now far along, but the project is still a long way from release.

If we had to guess, don’t expect to see The Elder Scrolls 6 until at least 2029. With rumors that Microsoft is preparing to launch Xbox Project Helix in late 2027, TES6 might even be a next-gen title, although it would certainly still launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X as a multi-platform release.

Screenshot: Bethesda

Unfortunately, that is the only update Xbox was willing to give this year on The Elder Scrolls 6. While not the most groundbreaking information, it at least confirms that the game is further along in development than some may have expected. Granted, the game is now rumored to have been in development since 2023. But hey, any news is better than years of silence!