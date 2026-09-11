The Best THCA Flower You Can Buy Online, No Dispensary Needed

Buying THCA flower online is kind of weird when you think about it. You pick out a strain on a website, put in your address, and a few days later there’s a jar of weed sitting on your doorstep. Depending on where you live, that may be a lot easier than going to a dispensary.

But I’ve tried enough online THCA flower at this point to know that what shows up in the mail can be very hit or miss. Some of it has been fresh, sticky, loud, and genuinely comparable to flower I’d buy at a dispensary. Other bags have shown up dry, underwhelming, or smelling way better than they actually taste.

Videos by VICE

So for this list, I cared about more than whatever THC percentage was printed on the label. I looked at freshness, smell, flavor, how the flower smoked, how the high actually felt, and if I thought the price made sense. I also kept this list to flower only—no pre-rolls.

THCA is the precursor to Delta-9 THC, and when you heat it by smoking or vaping it, it converts into the THC that gets you high. That’s why THCA flower can basically smoke like regular weed even though it’s sold online as hemp.

The legal situation is also changing. Congress has already passed stricter federal hemp rules that are set to take effect in November 2026, and state laws vary, so make sure you know what can legally be shipped where you live.

These are the best THCA flower strains I’ve tried so far, plus a few more worth knowing about.

Best THCA Flower Snapshot

Best Flower Overall: SimplyMary Banana Berry

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

SimplyMary’s Banana Berry is the flower I’d hand someone who wants proof that ordering THCA flower online doesn’t have to mean compromising on actual weed quality.

This indica-dominant Banana Punch x Strawberry Banana cross showed up in a 7g jar with dense, moist, trichome-rich buds that felt properly fresh instead of dry or brittle. Once ground, the flower came out fluffy and easy to pack. The smell was fruity without becoming one-note: berry and banana up front, followed by lemony gas and a baked-goods, Kush-y note underneath it.

More importantly, it tasted like it smelled. That sounds like an extremely basic compliment until you smoke enough flower that promises one thing on the nose and turns into generic smoke once you light it.

The high was relaxed and mood-lifting without making me completely useless. It also gave me absolutely ridiculous munchies, so I wouldn’t smoke this before walking into a grocery store unless financial ruin is part of the plan.

At $79.99 for 7g when I reviewed it, Banana Berry also made a strong value argument. It wasn’t simply the cheapest flower I tried… it was fresh, flavorful weed at a price that didn’t require me to make excuses for it. That combination makes it the best all-around THCA flower I’ve tried from this group.

Potency: 21.536% THC on the batch I tested

21.536% THC on the batch I tested Amount tested: 7g

7g Best for: Fruity-strain fans, relaxing without immediately passing out, and anyone planning to order food afterward

Read my full SimplyMary Banana Berry THCA Flower review here.

Best Flower for Evenings: TribeTokes Jealousy

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TribeTokes’ Jealousy is the one I’d pull out when I’m done pretending anything productive needs to happen tonight.

The 3.5g eighth I tested was labeled at 29.18% THCA plus 0.27% Delta-9 THC, but the numbers weren’t what impressed me first. The nugs looked fresh, had good color, and actually had some life left in them. TribeTokes also puts the buds in a little plastic tray inside the bag so they aren’t getting crushed into shake during shipping. It’s a small detail, but flower is one of those products where small handling details makes a difference in quality.

The aroma was earthy, peppery, and spicy with a little sweetness underneath. It smoked clean and smooth, and the high was steady and relaxing without turning into full sedation. That made Jealousy especially easy to like later in the day: calming enough to signal that I’m done with work, but not so heavy that the rest of the evening disappears.

At $45 for an eighth when I reviewed it, it wasn’t the value pick. You’re paying more for freshness, presentation, strong lab numbers, and flower that arrived looking like somebody cared what condition it would be in when I opened it.

If your idea of good evening weed is no “knock me unconscious” but more “everything can wait until tomorrow,” this is the one.

Potency: 29.18% THCA + 0.27% Delta-9 THC on the bag I tested

29.18% THCA + 0.27% Delta-9 THC on the bag I tested Amount: 3.5g

3.5g Best for: Evening sessions, indica vibes, fresh flower, and winding down without immediately falling asleep

Read my full Tribetokes Jealousy THCA Flower review here.

Best Budget Pick Flower: Cheech & Chong Blazers Blue Dream

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Good flower gets expensive fast, so Cheech & Chong’s $29.99 eighth caught my attention. Their Blazers line includes a bunch of familiar strains, but Blue Dream is probably the easiest place to start.

It’s the classic Blueberry x Haze cross, with the sweet berry profile and more uplifting daytime reputation Blue Dream is known for. The current batch listed online comes in at 26.61% THCA and 0.29% Delta-9 THC, so this isn’t some watered-down budget option.

There’s one thing to know before ordering: Cheech & Chong says its flower is made with added botanical terpenes, so this isn’t quite the same setup as flower where all of the flavor and aroma comes straight from the plant. That may matter to weed purists, but it also helps explain how the brand is selling recognizable strains at this price.

An eighth is $29.99 before any discounts, and the brand offers even lower prices during sales. If you mostly want affordable THCA flower from a name you already recognize, Blue Dream is one of the cheaper options on this list.

Potency: 26.61% THCA + 0.29% Delta-9 THC listed for Blue Dream

26.61% THCA + 0.29% Delta-9 THC listed for Blue Dream Amount: 3.5g

3.5g Best for: Keeping the price down, classic-strain fans, and daytime smokers

Best Dessert Strain: MOOD Oreoz

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

MOOD’s Oreoz smelled so much like dessert when I opened the bag that the whole “campfire s’mores” description actually made sense. I got grape, marshmallow, chocolate, and some spicy herbs, and it was easily one of the more interesting-smelling THCA flowers I’ve tried.

The flavor wasn’t quite as s’mores-y as the smell, but it was still sweet and a little spicy. I also expected a harsher hit because my buds were slightly dry, but it smoked surprisingly smooth.

The high is very lazy-day weed. I felt relaxed, buzzy, and melty, but not immediately useless. I smoked it while hanging around the house, scrolled for a while, and eventually took a nap before dinner. So yeah, pretty soothing.

My bag wasn’t perfect. The nugs were a little inconsistent, one had a long stem, and like I said, the flower was drier than I wanted. I’d probably move it into a jar after opening. But the smell alone is why Oreoz stands out here. If you like sweet, dessert-y strains, this is the one I’d try.

Potency: 29.482% THCA on the lab report I checked

29.482% THCA on the lab report I checked Amount: 3.5g

3.5g Best for: Slow days, before bed, and people who buy strains because they sound like dessert

Read the full MOOD Oreoz THCa Flower review here.

Best Landrace Flower: TribeTokes Durban Poison

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Durban Poison is one of those strains I’m always happy to see because actual landrace genetics don’t show up nearly as much as all the Z, Cookies, Gelato, and candy crosses that have taken over menus. TribeTokes’ iteration of this pure sativa from Durban, South Africa tested at 25.22% THCA.

The first thing I noticed was the smell. It was earthy and piney, but there was a brighter citrus thing happening too. Terpinolene and limonene are both terpenes I tend to like, so none of that was really a surprise. It smelled very much like what I want Durban Poison to smell like instead of some random flower with a familiar strain name slapped on the bag.

I smoked this one out of a bong toward the end of my workday, and it was definitely not sleepy weed. I felt more awake, creative, and weirdly motivated to keep doing things when I was technically supposed to be done for the day. It wasn’t an anxious, heart-racing kind of sativa high either, which is usually where some of the really energetic strains lose me.

I ended up using it as my little transition into the weekend, and that’s still probably how I’d smoke it again. If I want something heavy at night, I’m smoking something else. If I want a daytime bowl that actually feels like a sativa, this is more my speed.

Potency: 25.22% THCA + 0.26% THC on my batch

25.22% THCA + 0.26% THC on my batch Amount tested: 3.5g

3.5g Best for: Daytime smoking, creative work, and people who still care about old-school strains

Read why I selected TribeTokes’ Durban Poison for the 4/20 High Edit here.

Best Value Flower: Muha Meds Frosted Cherries

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries stood out partly because it didn’t feel like “internet hemp.” It felt like opening a legitimate jar of weed.

Muha already has roots in California cannabis, and its hemp version of Frosted Cherries—or Frosted Cherry Cookies—comes in a 4g jar rather than the usual 3.5g eighth. The batch I tried was labeled at 28.01% THC and cost $38.99, which makes the price particularly hard to argue with when the flower inside actually feels premium.

The buds were soft, dense, and covered in pale, snowy-looking trichomes. As soon as I opened the jar, I got heavy Kush, earth, gas, sweet berry, and fruit. It has Cherry Cookies x The White genetics, and both sides of that lineage make sense once you see and smell it.

Despite being an indica-dominant hybrid, Frosted Cherries didn’t send me straight to bed. I felt happy, calm, physically relaxed, and a little couch-locked, but I could still focus on whatever I was doing. It’s basically weed for locking in without having to leave the couch.

There are cheaper THCA products online, but “value” gets meaningless if the flower sucks. Getting 4g of fresh, potent flower for around $39 from a recognizable cannabis brand made this one of the easiest recommendations here.

Potency: 28.01% THC on the jar I tested

28.01% THC on the jar I tested Amount: 4g

4g Best for: Getting a lot for your money, Kush and Cookie fans, and relaxed daytime smoking

Read my full Muha Meds Frosted Cherries THCa Flower review here.

Best Flower Smalls: SimplyMary Toad Smalls

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I know “smalls” can sound like a nice way of saying the leftovers, but SimplyMary’s Toad Venom Smalls were way better than that.

The nugs were definitely tiny, but they were still dark, fluffy, trichome-covered, and moist enough to grind up soft instead of turning into dust. I smoked a full bowl before bed and got hit pretty fast with fruity gas, lime, spice, and this heavy, swampy exhale that stuck around after the hit. And this is bedtime weed. I felt euphoric at first, then very relaxed and lowkey slumped. There was no part of me interested in being productive after this bowl.

The real reason the smalls format works, though, is the price. You get 14g for $129.99. I’d happily take half an ounce of smaller buds that are still fresh and flavorful over paying extra just because the nugs photograph better.

Potency: 25.221% THC on the batch I tested

25.221% THC on the batch I tested Amount tested: 14g

14g Best for: Nighttime smoking, buying in bulk, and anyone who doesn’t care how big their nugs are

Read my full SimplyMary Toad Smalls THCa Flower review here.

How We Chose the Best THCA Flower

For the flower I actually smoked, I used the same Flower Scorecard I use in my reviews: Bag Appeal, Freshness, Aroma & Flavor, Effects, and Value.

Bag Appeal is the first impression. Are the buds pretty? Are they covered in trichomes? Did I get nice nugs or a bag of tiny scraps and stems?

Freshness is a big one for me, especially with flower that gets shipped through the mail. I want the buds to still have some moisture and grind up soft and fluffy, not crumble into dust the second I touch them.

For Aroma & Flavor, I’m paying attention to what I smell when I open the bag and, more importantly, whether any of that actually comes through when I smoke it. Weed can smell incredible and still taste like absolutely nothing.

Effects are just based on what happened when I smoked it. Did it hit fast? Was I sleepy, chatty, focused, glued to the couch? I care a lot more about that than whether the product page calls something an “uplifting indica hybrid.”

And then there’s Value, which is basically: was this worth what it cost?

Each category gets a score out of five, along with an Overall Score. I don’t rank this list by the final number alone, though. Sometimes a strain is here because it tastes better, costs less, or just does one thing especially well.

What to Look for When Buying THCA Flower Online

Buying flower online is tricky because you can’t smell it, squeeze a nug, or ask the budtender to crack open the sample jar first. So most of the homework happens on the product page.

Start with the Certificate of Analysis (CoA). At minimum, I want to see the cannabinoid breakdown and make sure the batch I’m buying has actually been tested. If a brand makes it weirdly difficult to find lab results, that’s already annoying.

I also check how much flower I’m actually getting. Most brands sell eighths, but some offer 4g jars, quarters, halves, or smalls that can bring the price per gram down quite a bit. The cheapest sticker price isn’t always the best deal.

Then I look at the strain information. Genetics, THCA percentage, if it leans indica or sativa, and any terpene information can at least give you an idea of what you’re ordering. I also want brands to be upfront if they’re adding botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes instead of letting me find that out later.

And don’t get hypnotized by the biggest THCA number on the page. A 30% label doesn’t automatically mean the flower is better than something testing at 22%. I care a lot more about whether the brand is transparent about what it’s selling and whether the price makes sense for the amount you’re getting.

Read my full guide to buying THCA flower online to learn more.

What Is THCA Flower?

THCA flower is basically weed sold through the hemp market.

THCA, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is the precursor to Delta-9 THC. On its own, THCA isn’t intoxicating. But once you heat it—by smoking, vaping, or cooking—it converts into THC through a process called decarboxylation.

That’s why THCA flower can look, smell, taste, and get you high like the weed you’d buy at a dispensary. The big difference is how it has been classified and sold legally, not what happens when you pack it into a bowl and light it.

And yes, if you smoke THCA flower, you can absolutely get high.

Learn more: THCA vs. THC: What’s the Difference?

Is THCA Flower Legal?

For now, THCA flower still exists in a weird legal window, or loophole. The 2018 Farm Bill defined hemp based on Delta-9 THC, which is what helped create the online THCA flower market in the first place. Flower could contain very little Delta-9 THC while still having a lot of THCA, which turns into THC once you smoke it.

But that federal definition is changing. Starting November 12, 2026, hemp will be judged by total THC, including THCA, with a limit of 0.3% by dry weight. That change is expected to knock a lot of the THCA flower currently sold online out of the federal hemp category.

State laws are their own mess, and some states already restrict or ban THCA flower and other intoxicating hemp products. So even before the federal rules change, where a brand can ship depends on where you live.

Basically: THCA flower may be available to order online right now, but that doesn’t mean every product is legal everywhere, and the rules are about to get much tighter.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THCA flower.

Does THCA flower get you high?

Yes. Once you smoke or vape THCA flower, heat converts the THCA into Delta-9 THC, which is what gets you high.

How high you get depends on the flower, your tolerance, how much you smoke, and how you consume it. A couple hits from a joint is obviously not the same thing as taking a huge bong rip of 30% THCA flower.

Raw THCA itself isn’t intoxicating in the same way Delta-9 THC is. But unless you’re planning to sit there chewing on a nug, that distinction doesn’t mean much once you light it.

How should you store THCA flower?

Keep it somewhere cool, dark, and airtight. I prefer a glass jar over leaving flower in a bag for weeks. Too much air can dry it out, while heat and light aren’t doing your weed any favors either.

Read our full guide to how to store weed here.

Is higher THCA always better?

Not really. Higher THCA can mean a stronger high, but it doesn’t mean better flower.

I care just as much about the bud being fresh, if it smells good, if the flavor actually comes through when I smoke it, and if the high is one I even want. I’ve had flower with lower numbers that was way more enjoyable than stuff with a giant percentage on the label.

I’d rather smoke really good 22% flower than dry, disappointing 30% flower any day.