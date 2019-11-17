Protesters Held a ‘FCK Boris’ Party On the Prime Minister’s Home Turf

It’s a good sign you’re not well liked when a load of people gather in your back garden to tell you to fuck off.

Such was the case yesterday in Uxbridge, at the protest party organised by the campaign group #FCKBORIS, which drove a bus through the Prime Minister’s constituency, blasting dancehall, Kendrick and vintage rave tunes, and handing out 2,000 leaflets encouraging people to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

Johnson’s majority in Uxbridge and South Ruislip is just 5,000, the smallest of any recent prime minister – and if he loses in December he’ll become the first sitting PM to be unseated as an MP. No Labour candidate has ever won in the west London constituency, but equally: a lot of people don’t like Boris, a coalition of groups, including #FCKBORIS, are campaigning against him in Uxbridge, and the man standing against him, 25-year-old Ali Milani, is local (unlike Boris), is campaigning heavily and has rattled the Tories enough that they’ve reportedly started splurging on advertising in the seat.

Still more of a worry for Boris is if any one of the campaign groups descending on Uxbridge can convince the estimated 3,000 people in Uxbridge who’ve turned 18 since the 2017 election – as well as all the students at the seat’s Brunel University – to register and to vote.

Bekky Lonsdale was in Uxbridge yesterday photographing the party.

@bekkylonsdalephoto