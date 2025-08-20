Final Fantasy 14 Could Be Coming To Switch 2 Sooner Than You Think

Final Fantasy 14’s director Yoshi-P revealed that the MMO could be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The Square Enix developer surprised players when he revealed he was in serious talks with Nintendo to bring FF14 to their portable console.

FF14 Switch 2 Release Is Possible According to the Game’s Director

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

In an August 20 interview, Naoki Yoshida opened up about porting Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to new platforms. However, many fans were surprised when the developer revealed that the massive FF14 MMO could be released on the Switch 2. During the conversation, Yoshi-P stated he was in serious talks about making the port happen.

Videos by VICE

“For me, it’s just my aim to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible. And I hope that as many players as possible will be able to enjoy those two games. We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens. So it’s fine to convey to your readership that I consider the possibilities very positively. We are putting in our best efforts, so I hope players will look forward to possibilities in the future. But I just ask for a little bit more time.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

Given the massive size of FF14, this would be a pretty incredible feat. Yoshida also reiterated that they are in active talks with Nintendo about it.

“We have been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive. So I do hope that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future.”

I have to say, as someone who plays Final Fantasy 14 on my Asus ROG Ally X, a Switch 2 port would rock. The game is actually perfect for portable play, as long as you customize your UI menus.

Yoshi-p Reveals How Final Fantasy 14 Would Work on Switch 2

Screenshot: Square Enix

Of course, it should be stated that Yoshi-P said he would need a bit more time to make the port happen, which is completely understandable given the amount of work that would need to go into making it playable on the Switch 2. But Naoki Yoshida also opened up about how he envisions FF14 playing on the Nintendo handheld console.

“When it comes to existing Final Fantasy 14 players, if a Switch 2 version was released, they would have the chance, for example, going through the main story on it. However, they could do raiding on the PC. But when it comes to other types of content, they could sit back, relax on the sofa with the Switch 2 in hand. For example, they could do their gatherer and crafter content. I’m super excited about that sort of possibility for our players.”

Which is funny, because this is exactly how I play FF14 on my ROG. My wife and I will do our crafting and gathering classes on portable. But when we need to do a serious Raid, we’ll just hop over to our PC. So it sounds like Yoshi-P sees the Switch 2 as a way for Final Fantasy Online subscribers to expand how they play it. The Square Enix developer also said the Switch 2 port would be the perfect way to introduce younger players to the Final Fantasy MMO.