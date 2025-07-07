Finally, a Manifesto I Can Get Behind. The Fair Play Collective Looks To Give Power to Players and Developers

The Fair Play Collective is looking to do things differently. Layoffs in the gaming industry are becoming much more common. Even worse, they’re becoming bigger and more terrifying than ever. Dylan Smith has been in this position before. That’s where the idea for the Fair Play Collective comes into fruition. Right now, it’s a seed. It’s not a company, it’s not a nonprofit, it’s an amazing idea that could become something the industry needs. Typically, the word “manifesto” is bound to be something filled with hysteria and terror. But the Fair Play Collective looks to empower and support developers when they need it most. Read this manifesto and tell me that the FPC doesn’t seem like the best thing to happen to the games industry in a long time.

No Layoffs. No Crunch. And No Hidden Pay Scales. The Fair Play Collective Is Looking To Revitalize an injured industry

The Fair Play Collective sounds beautiful. A community-funded initiative for fair, independent game development. As Dylan so passionately states on the website, the FPC believes that great games are made by people, not publishers. After watching Microsoft put the lives of roughly 9,000 folks in danger as they continue to invest in AI projects and products, it’s hard not to resonate with that statement.

We’ve been seeing a massive influx of game studios, including Innersloth and Pocketpair, investing in the growing world of indie games. But this is one of the first initiatives to include the community directly in the funding of upcoming games. Much like Kickstarter, the Fair Play Collective is looking to reward early investors in this project. Founding Member credits in every game released with support from the FPC. 40% off MSRP for all games included in the service. One free rotating game per month once the library has been funded. Dev diaries, studio updates, behind-the-scenes access, and invitations to shape the policies and structure of the program.

Dylan Can’t Do This Alone and Is Calling Out for Your Help (Plus, an Open Invitation to Indie Developers)

Want to get involved with what the Fair Play Collective is trying to do? There are a few different ways to connect with Dylan and other founding members of this initiative. You can email them directly (hello@fairplaycollective.org). You can find the FPC on Bluesky and interact with them there. A Discord channel will be coming soon to help spread the word and keep up-and-coming developers interacting with swarms of new fans. They’re not accepting funding just yet, but they want to connect with players, fans, and developers.

Over the past few years, I’ve learned that indie games have so much to offer. Speaking to and befriending developers like Mateo Covic, I’ve grown to discover indie gaming’s meaningful impact on players worldwide. Rather than lining the pocketbooks of a CEO who doesn’t appreciate the art of games, I’d rather help Dylan Smith and his crew behind the scenes at the Fair Play Collective potentially change the landscape of indie development forever.

Want to be on the right side of history? Get in touch with Dylan and give him your best logo design. He’d love to hear from you.